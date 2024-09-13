OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT models designed to tackle complex problems
There have been whispers lately about OpenAI gearing up to launch its next AI model, and it turns out those rumors were spot on. The company has just unveiled new AI models built to take their time processing answers, aiming to tackle tougher problems more effectively.
According to a recent blog post from the AI company, these new models can tackle complex tasks with ease and take on more challenging problems in areas like science, coding, and math compared to their predecessors. Internally, OpenAI referred to the project as "Strawberry," while the newly announced models are named o1 and o1-mini.
Meanwhile, ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users will gain access to both models starting next week. OpenAI plans to roll out o1-mini access to all ChatGPT Free users soon.
In its blog post, OpenAI revealed that the o1 model achieved an impressive 83% on the qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad, a significant leap from the 13% scored by its predecessor, GPT-4o. The new model also demonstrated enhanced performance on competitive programming challenges and surpassed human PhD-level accuracy on a benchmark test for science problems.
OpenAI plans to add features like browsing, file and image uploading, and more to make these new models even more helpful for users.
The rollout of these new models truly showcases the rapid advancements in AI technology. They hold great promise for making processes that usually take a significant amount of time much more efficient. That said, it is crucial to prioritize responsible usage and the right applications, which is where I believe regulations play a vital role.
OpenAI is resetting the counter back to 1
Users of ChatGPT Plus and Team can now access the o1 models in ChatGPT. They can manually select both o1-preview and o1-mini from the model picker with initial weekly limits set at 30 messages for o1-preview and 50 for o1-mini. OpenAI aims to raise these limits and to have ChatGPT automatically select the best model for each prompt.
You can choose which model to use. | Image credit – OpenAI
We trained these models to spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would. Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognize their mistakes.
– OpenAI, September 2024
As mentioned, these new models are handy for tackling complex issues in fields like science, coding, and math. For instance, o1 can help healthcare researchers annotate cell sequencing data, assist physicists in generating intricate mathematical formulas for quantum optics, and support developers across various industries in building and managing multi-step workflows.
