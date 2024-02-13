Changes coming to iPhone 16 Pro line could include models with 2TB of storage





Both models will be powered by the A18 Pro application processor (AP) which will be produced by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm process node (N3E). Unlike last year when only the iPhone 15 Pro Max had the Tetraprism periscope lens, this year bothPro models will be able to snap telephoto images with 5x optical zoom. And the new Pro models will also feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera.









All four iPhone 16 phones will have the new Capture button which can be swiped to zoom in on a subject that you are taking a picture of or recording, lightly pressed to focus on that subject, and pressed all the way down to snap a picture or start a video. The Action Button, which replaced the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, will be found on all four iPhone 16 series models.





The Action button allows users to set the feature to perform certain tasks by pressing the button. These tasks include:





Silent mode-turn silent mode on or off

Focus-turn a particular Focus on or off

Camera-open the camera app

Flashlight-turn the flashlight on and off

Voice memo-start and stop recording a voice memo

Magnifier-open the magnifier app

Translate-start translating speech from one app to another

Shortcut-open a shortcut

Accessibility-quickly access your favorite accessibility feature

No Action-button does nothing





The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might have models offering 2TB of native storage later this year which would top the 1TB storage capacity available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. We wonder whether the base storage for the iPhone 16 line will change. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can be bought with no less than 256GB of storage while all other models start with 128GB.





Battery life is expected to improve as the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a 4676mAh battery, a 5.3% increase from the 4441mAh cell used on the iPhone 15 Pro Max . The iPhone 16 Pro battery could be in line for a 2.5% increase to 3355mAh. Battery life is expected to improve as theis expected to get a 4676mAh battery, a 5.3% increase from the 4441mAh cell used on the. ThePro battery could be in line for a 2.5% increase to 3355mAh.



