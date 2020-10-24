iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from Xfinity

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from Xfinity

 View
Accessories iOS Apple 5G

Even though a new feature protects your 5G iPhone 12 better, you'll still need to buy a case

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 24, 2020, 1:39 PM
Even though a new feature protects your 5G iPhone 12 better, you'll still need to buy a case
One of the new features that Apple has been promoting heavily for the new 5G iPhone 12 line is the Ceramic Shield. Apple and Corning worked together to develop what Apple calls the "toughest glass in a smartphone." Apple claims that the Ceramic Shield screen is four times harder to crack or scratch than the glass used on last year's models. According to a video released by Canada's MobileReviews-Eh (via MacRumors) the display employed by the iPhone 12 line is indeed tougher than the one found on the iPhone 11 series.

Testing done north of the border by the site revealed that while the iPhone 11 was able to survive a force equal to 352 newtons (a measurement of force, not Apple's failed PDA) while the iPhone 12's front-facing glass made it to 442 newtons. That would mean that the Ceramic Shield could be responsible for making the new iPhone displays 26% "tougher." Certain objects like keys, coins, and even a box cutter were rubbed against the display but were unable to create any scratches.



The Mohl hardness test is often used on smartphone displays to gauge their resistance to scratches and abrasions. Certain materials with a known hardness score are rubbed against the screen to see if it leaves a mark. Using this test, the iPhone 12 scored a 6 with slight scratching seen after the glass was rubbed with a material that scores a 7 on the hardness test. At a hardness level of 8, scratches were more visible. For comparison purposes, the iPhone 11 started to show signs of scratching at level 6.

When the back of the iPhone 12 was scratched, the results showed that the Ceramic Shield is not used on the back of the new phones. This was confirmed by a 10-foot drop test that showed slight damage to the glass to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro during a face-down drop test. From the same distance, a rear-first drop test cracked the back glass on both units.

Your best bet, as always, is to purchase a case for your new iPhone 12 series handset even though the Ceramic Shield does make the screen tougher. Many cases contain a raised lip around the display that will help protect the glass during certain drops. While most phone owners fear a cracked screen whenever their phones are dropped, there also could be internal damage that you won't see after phone meets pavement. And don't hang your hats on the result of any drop test. Different variables can always produce different results so you should assume that your phone is fragile and needs to be protected.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
$1250 ebay $950 iPhone 12 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs
$1350 ebay
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
$1325 ebay $1300 iPhone 12 Pro 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$2000 ebay $1400 iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature a different kind of S Pen
Popular stories
Yet another key detail about Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family is already '100%' confirmed
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Blade Bezel and everything

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless