You could soon answer your door to find an Apple iPhone 8 staring you in the face
Every ten years the U.S. government collects information from each household for the census. This year, the census takers' jobs will involve collecting data on approximately 300 million Americans currently living in 140 million households. And thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, not every household has given much thought about completing the census. Still, all it takes is a 10-minute visit to the my2020census.gov website, a phone call, or a returned mailer to complete the lawful obligation of the head of each household.
The app designed for the census collects data and much more
The app used to collect the census data is easy to run, important considering that people from all different backgrounds will be using it to collect information. Besides collecting data, it gives the census taker information including his/her schedule, the scripted spiel they are supposed to say, and a box for the census taker to type in notes in case there needs to be a second follow up with a specific household. They can also log their hours/expenses and connect to a help center if there is a problem. The app is made by Pegasystems and the developer's vice president of corporate communications, Lisa Pintchman, says, "The app was designed based on the assumption that there would be no connectivity. This app is designed to be used and work exactly the same on the ground floor of a New York City high-rise or a remote town in North Dakota."
The Census Bureau is not buying the phones from CDW-G and is only leasing them. So when the government stops banging on doors beginning on August 14th, the phones are sent back to the supplier, wiped, and sent out to handle a new task. Apple is doing a bit of flag-waving as a spokesman notes, "We are proud that the U.S. Census Bureau will use the iPhone for the collection and management of 2020 census data. The census is an important constitutional cornerstone that aims to ensure every one of us has equal representation, education and access in America."
Back in 2006 when the Census Bureau was looking to replace paper and clipboards with a PDA, it signed a $600 million contract for 600,000 PDAs. These units were made by a name you should be familiar with-HTC. Called the HTC Census, the device came with GPS and physical keys; the unit was eventually offered to consumers via Sprint. By 2008, the PDA project was dropped and the bureau went back to paper. Now, with the use of the iPhone 8, the U.S. Census Bureau enters its own smartphone era.