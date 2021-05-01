Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Protect your expensive flagship phone with free insurance from American Express

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 01, 2021, 1:21 AM
Remember when your American Express card was the one thing that you couldn't leave home without? That started to change on June 29th, 2007, when Apple launched the iPhone. The device quickly and easily found a place in consumers' pockets taking the place of several mobile devices including an iPod for your music, a BlackBerry (for sending and receiving text messages and email), and a cellphone.

These days you can't leave home without your smartphone giving you directions, helping you kill time by watching streaming videos, playing games, doing work, and keeping you up-to-date with the latest news. And of course, you can make and take phone calls.

With the price of flagship and foldable smartphones in a range between $1,000 and $1,800, phone insurance is needed now more than ever before. At the start of April, Amex started the Cell Phone Protection Program and there is no need to enroll since the plan automatically covers devices listed on a prior month's wireless bill that was paid with an eligible American Express account.


Once in the program, a device is covered for two claims over each 12 month period. Amex will reimburse the device owner the amount laid out to repair an insured phone or will hand over $800 (after a $50 deductible) for a stolen handset. That might not cover the replacement cost of your purloined phone, but if you have already purchased insurance for your expensive top shelf device, the Amex insurance can serve as secondary coverage.

Of course, there are some caveats. If your device is stolen and you want to file a claim with Amex, you will need to file a police report within 48 hours of the theft. If your device is leased, purchased for business, part of a fleet, or connected to a pre-paid account, the Cell Phone Protection Program is off limits to you.

You might want to check out all of the things that will prevent you from taking advantage of obtaining Cell Phone Protection Plan coverage for your phone by clicking on the Amex Guide to Benefits page.

American Express cards that offer the Cell Phone Protection Package include:

  • Centurion Card
  • Business Centurion Card
  • Delta Reserve
  • Delta Reserve for Business
  • Platinum Delta SkyMiles
  • Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business
  • Platinum Card
  • Business Platinum Card
  • Platinum Card for Schwab
  • Platinum Card for Goldman Sachs
  • Platinum Card for Morgan Stanley
  • Platinum Card for Ameriprise Financial

