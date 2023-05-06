Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Casio announces new G-Shock hybrid smartwatch, the DWH5600

Casio is one of the many watch makers that has been dabbling into new smartwatch tech for quite some time. The company has just introduced another hybrid smartwatch, the DWH5600, which is part of its G-SHOCK Move lineup.

It’s the second smartwatch launched this year as part of the G-SHOCK Move after the GBDH2000. The new model comes with support for daily activity, health and wellness tracking, as well as heart rate monitoring technology.

Casio’s new hybrid smartwatch has several modes that support four different activities, including running, walking, gym workouts, and interval training. The smartwatch’s optical sensor for measuring heart rate uses LED light to determine any changes in blood flow. Additionally, the DWH5600 includes an accelerometer to count steps and built-in GPS.

Here are the key features of Casio’s new DWH5600 hybrid smartwatch:

  • Shock-resistant structure
  • 200 Meter water resistance
  • Solar-assisted and USB charging
  • World time (38 cities + UTC)
  • Sunrise/Sunset Times
  • Moon age
  • 1s Stopwatch (100 Hr)
  • Countdown timer (60 Min.)
  • 4 Daily alarms (with snooze)
  • Vibration Alert
  • Full-auto LED (Super Illuminator) light
  • 12/24 Hr Time formats

It’s also important to mention that some of the smartwatch’s key components such as the case, bezel, and band are made from bio-based resins. In fact, Casio has used bio-based carbon fiber-reinforced resin on the case, which is a first for the G-SHOCK lineup.

If you’re considering this retro-looking hybrid smartwatch, you can pre-order either the G-SHOCK Move DWH5600-1 or DWH5600-2 for $300 via the company’s official webstore. The smartwatch will be available for purchase at select retailers and online starting May 19.

