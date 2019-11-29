Huge Black Friday sale cuts Skagen smartwatch and hybrid wearable device prices
Check out Skagen's smartwatch deals here
Commercially released a little over a year ago, this minimalistically stylish smartwatch packs a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB internal storage, and everything from a heart rate monitor to GPS and NFC functionality at a price of $149 after a whopping $146 markdown. Made from premium stainless steel, the 40mm device is fully waterproof, letting you choose from a number of accompanying bands, straps, and bracelets in various colors made from silicone, leather, or metal.
If you don't have a problem making certain compromises in order to spend even less, the OG Skagen Falster 1 smartwatch can be purchased at a measly $99.99 (down from a $295 list price of its own) with no built-in heart rate monitor, standalone GPS, or wrist payment support.
Check out Skagen's hybrid deals here
Last but not least, if you're comfortable ditching your touchscreen as well, you can find a host of so-called hybrid smartwatches on sale for Black Friday starting at an incredibly affordable $39.99.
These bad boys look pretty much identical to a traditional timepiece, with mechanical hands and everything, but at the same time, they can be connected to an iPhone or Android handset and discreetly send notifications to your wrist while also keeping an eye on your general health with a limited set of sensors on deck. Perhaps the greatest thing about the Skagen Hagen line of hybrids is its unbeatable 6 months of battery life. Don't forget you'll need to replace your coin-cell battery once it's depleted, though.
