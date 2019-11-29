Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Huge Black Friday sale cuts Skagen smartwatch and hybrid wearable device prices

Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 29, 2019
Whether you're in the market for a full-fledged smartwatch with a full color touchscreen and Wear OS software or a more basic "hybrid" wearable device capable of monitoring your activity and sleep without requiring a daily, weekly, or even monthly recharge, Skagen has you covered this holiday season with many attractive designs at great prices.

The traditional fashion brand is obviously not known primarily for its gadgets, but like the vast majority of today's Wear OS smartwatches, its products are actually manufactured by the US-based Fossil Group. Just 24 hours after scoring a big Amazon discount alongside many other Fossil-made devices from several top brands, the Skagen Falster 2 is on sale at an even lower price through the official website of Fossil's subsidiary lending it its name.

Commercially released a little over a year ago, this minimalistically stylish smartwatch packs a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB internal storage, and everything from a heart rate monitor to GPS and NFC functionality at a price of $149 after a whopping $146 markdown. Made from premium stainless steel, the 40mm device is fully waterproof, letting you choose from a number of accompanying bands, straps, and bracelets in various colors made from silicone, leather, or metal.

If you don't have a problem making certain compromises in order to spend even less, the OG Skagen Falster 1 smartwatch can be purchased at a measly $99.99 (down from a $295 list price of its own) with no built-in heart rate monitor, standalone GPS, or wrist payment support.

Last but not least, if you're comfortable ditching your touchscreen as well, you can find a host of so-called hybrid smartwatches on sale for Black Friday starting at an incredibly affordable $39.99.

These bad boys look pretty much identical to a traditional timepiece, with mechanical hands and everything, but at the same time, they can be connected to an iPhone or Android handset and discreetly send notifications to your wrist while also keeping an eye on your general health with a limited set of sensors on deck. Perhaps the greatest thing about the Skagen Hagen line of hybrids is its unbeatable 6 months of battery life. Don't forget you'll need to replace your coin-cell battery once it's depleted, though.

