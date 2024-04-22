Case maker already offering options for Apple's alleged 12.9-inch iPad Air on Amazon

Accessory maker now selling cases for the rumored bigger iPad Air







Now, the possibility of a 12.9-inch iPad Air model is gaining even more traction as an accessory maker is already selling cases for it. According to Apple-focused tech media outlet 9to5Mac, ESR, a well-known manufacturer of phone and tablet accessories, has recently released cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Air on Amazon.



The description specifically labels this iPad as a 2024 model. Currently, Apple only offers one version of the iPad Air with a 10.9-inch screen.







Although the renders used to showcase the cases bear a striking resemblance to the images promoting cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, those designed for the larger iPad Air feature a smaller cut-out for the rear camera. This is because the iPad Air has only a single lens without a LiDAR scanner.



LiDAR, short for light detection and ranging, made its first appearance on the iPad Pro in 2020. It works by emitting pulses of laser light and measuring how long it takes for the light to bounce off objects and return to the iPad. This allows the iPad to create a 3D map of its surroundings and also helps the camera focus faster in low light.



Accessory makers typically get a heads-up about new devices before they are officially launched, allowing them to design and sell cases in advance. So, the fact that ESR is already offering a case for the yet-to-be-announced larger iPad Air (2024) suggests its release is really just around the corner.



The upcoming iPad Air is anticipated to run on the M2 chip, with Apple reserving the M3 for the new iPad Pro. There is also speculation that both new iPad Pro models will switch to OLED display technology.