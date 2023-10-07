Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile no longer launches in 2023

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III just around the corner, Activision revealed a bunch of new content coming to fans this year and beyond. After the success of Call of Duty: Mobile, the US-based developer was bound to introduce yet another title to refresh the franchise on mobile platforms.

Introduced last year, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was supposed to make its debut later this year, but that’s not going to happen. Although the game is playable in select countries, a global launch was expected on November 1 at the latest.

Unfortunately, Activision confirmed today that the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was moved to Spring 2024. No further details on why nor when exactly it will be released have been made public yet.

Since the game was soft-launched back in March, Activision was able to roll out a slew of improvements and new features based on the feedback received from players, including improved graphics, loadout menus and additional multiplayer modes.

Although it will no longer be released in 2023, Activision announced that, in addition to Verdansk, the Rebirth Island map will be added to the game and will be available on Day One of the game’s worldwide launch.

Call of Duty fans who pre-order on the App Store or pre-register on Google Play will gain access to some nice rewards when the game launches next year, which will be revealed closer to release.
