Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile goes live on iOS and Android
Activision announced earlier this year it will bring Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in March. True to its promise, the US-based publisher has released the game on iOS and Android platforms.
Unlike Call of Duty: Mobile, which offers a traditional multiplayer experience, Warzone is focused on battle royale. You’ll need to play a few matches on huge battle royale maps in order to open the regular multiplayer mode, but that shouldn’t be a problem for fans of the franchise.
It’s also important to add that the game supports multiple customizable control schemes. For instance, the touchscreen controls allow players to tap and swipe across glass with no additional peripherals needed.
The third method of assuming full control over your in-game character is to make use of a separate, supported controller, which typically connects over Bluetooth. At launch, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile supports, but isn’t limited to:
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available now to download for free to play on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play.
The mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone includes fan-favorite maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island, a selection of classic multiplayer maps and modes, as well as shared progression across console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.
Then, we have the Backbone One controller that was announced earlier this month. It’s compatible with iPhone and Android devices and promises exceptional responsiveness and optimized preconfigured control layout.
- Xbox Wireless Controller for Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS.
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS.
- Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller
- Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller
