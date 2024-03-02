Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Activision has been working on bringing another major title to mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, for a long time. The US-based company was recently purchased by Microsoft, which might explain the multiple delays of the project that it announced a few years ago.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was initially slated for a May 2023 release, but the game got pushed November and then into 2024. Earlier this week, Activision announced a new release date for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, and this time it seems like it’s for real: March 21.

The game that has been in “limited release” throughout the last year, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be available worldwide on March 21, on both iOS and Android.

According to Activision, the game will feature two large-scale maps: Verdansk (120 players) and Rebirth Island (48 players). In addition, multiplayer maps like Shipment and Shoot House will be included in the game too, along with multiple modes.

More importantly, the game features shared progression with the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone, which means players can level up their weapons and XP no matter where they are.

Also, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile offers shared Battle Pass progress with Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone on both console and PC, allowing players to maximize their playtime to move through tiers more efficiently.

Fans of the franchise who haven’t pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile yet, can still do so if they want to unlock the following redeemable reward upon worldwide launch:

  • The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin
  • The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints
  • The “Foe's Flame” Vinyl
  • The “Dark Familiar” Emblem

