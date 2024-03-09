Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Backbone to release special controller to celebrate the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Backbone, the company known for its mobile gaming controllers featuring intuitive controls, clickable thumbsticks and very low latency, has just announced a partnership with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Under the agreement, Backbone will release the Backbone One – Prestige Edition at Best Buy featuring special packaging and an additional Double XP token. In addition, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature Backbone’s optimized controller support, as well as access to exclusive in-game items with Backbone+.

The exclusive Backbone One – Prestige Edition controller will be available through Best Buy Drops in the Best Buy Mobile App on March 13. As mentioned earlier, the controller includes a Double XP token and special packaging.

On top of that, Backbone+ subscribers will receive an additional Double XP token and exclusive in-game items including a Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Charm to customize their loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

The Backbone+ premium service offered through the Backbone app gives subscribers access to all their games in one place and over 20 app features unlocked.

Also, Backbone+ subscribers are getting exclusive perks such as free trials to services like Discord Nitro. Direct messaging and party chat to play with friends on Backbone is part of the subscription too, along with discounts on future Backbone products and accessories.

As we already reported, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to launch worldwide on March 21 for iOS and Android mobile devices.

