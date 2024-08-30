Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

California lawmakers pass extensive AI safety legislation

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
California lawmakers pass extensive AI safety legislation
While the conversation around the ethics of generative AI continues, the California State Assembly and Senate have taken a significant step by passing the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act (SB 1047). This legislation marks one of the first major regulatory efforts for AI in the US.

Developers have to quickly and fully disable any AI model considered unsafe


The bill, which has been a hot topic of discussion from Silicon Valley to Washington, is set to impose some key rules on AI companies in California. For starters, before diving into training their advanced AI models, companies will need to ensure they can quickly and completely shut down the system if things go awry.

They will also have to protect their models from unsafe changes after training and keep a closer eye on testing to figure out if the model could pose any serious risks or cause significant harm.


Critics of SB 1047, including OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, have raised concerns that the law is too fixated on catastrophic risks and might unintentionally hurt small, open-source AI developers.

In response to this pushback, the bill was revised to swap out potential criminal penalties for civil ones. It also tightened the enforcement powers of California's attorney general and modified the criteria for joining a new "Board of Frontier Models" established by the legislation.

Governor Gavin Newsom has until the end of September to make a call on whether to approve or veto the bill.

Recommended Stories
As AI technology continues to evolve at lightning speed, I do believe regulations are the key to keeping users and our data safe. Recently, big tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, and OpenAI came together to adopt a set of AI safety guidelines laid out by the Biden administration. These guidelines focus on commitments to test AI systems' behaviors, ensuring they don't show bias or pose security risks.

The European Union is also working towards creating clearer rules and guidelines around AI. Its main goal is to protect user data and look into how tech companies use that data to train their AI models. However, the CEOs of Meta and Spotify recently expressed worries about the EU’s regulatory approach, suggesting that Europe might risk falling behind because of its complicated regulations.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless