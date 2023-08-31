Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Now through September 4th, buy Pixel Tablet from Google Store and get a $79 case for free

Accessories Android Tablets Deals Google
Now through September 4th, buy Pixel Tablet from Google Store and get a $79 case for free
September 4th, Labor Day in the States, is the last gasp of breath for the summer of 2023. It also is the last day that you can take advantage of a Google Store deal that will reward the purchase of every Pixel Tablet with a free case which is valued at $79. We know the value of it because that is how much Google sells it for in its online store. The case is available in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.

The Pixel Tablet case features a stainless steel ring that can be used to prop up the tablet at a convenient angle for watching video content. The accessory also has four pins that you can use to charge the tablet using its Charging Speaker Dock. If you're planning to buy a Pixel Tablet soon, might as well do it now, if you can, to take advantage of the free Pixel Tablet case from Google.

The Pixel Tablet starts at $499 for the model with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, or you can make 12 monthly payments of $41.58 each. The model with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage is priced at $599 or you can make 12 monthly payments of $49.92 each. Color options are Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.

From now through Monday when you buy the Pixel Tablet from the Google Store, you'll receive a free Pixel Tablet case worth $79 - Now through September 4th, buy Pixel Tablet from Google Store and get a $79 case for free
From now through Monday when you buy the Pixel Tablet from the Google Store, you'll receive a free Pixel Tablet case worth $79

The device sports a 10.95-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. Both storage capacities offered feature 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Under the hood is the Google Tensor 2 chipset which is the same SoC used on the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, and the Pixel Fold. While there is only one 8MP rear camera, with Google's photography processing prowess, you're not likely to worry about how your pictures look. There is also a front-facing camera which also weighs in at 8MP.

The fingerprint sensor is integrated with the power button and the battery delivers 12 hours of video streaming. Android 13 is pre-installed and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 are the connectivity options for the Pixel Tablet.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless