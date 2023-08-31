Now through September 4th, buy Pixel Tablet from Google Store and get a $79 case for free

September 4th, Labor Day in the States, is the last gasp of breath for the summer of 2023. It also is the last day that you can take advantage of a Google Store deal that will reward the purchase of every Pixel Tablet with a free case which is valued at $79. We know the value of it because that is how much Google sells it for in its online store. The case is available in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.





The Pixel Tablet case features a stainless steel ring that can be used to prop up the tablet at a convenient angle for watching video content. The accessory also has four pins that you can use to charge the tablet using its Charging Speaker Dock. If you're planning to buy a Pixel Tablet soon, might as well do it now, if you can, to take advantage of the free Pixel Tablet case from Google.







The Pixel Tablet starts at $499 for the model with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, or you can make 12 monthly payments of $41.58 each. The model with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage is priced at $599 or you can make 12 monthly payments of $49.92 each. Color options are Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.









