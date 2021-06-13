$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Apps Google

Google's Android app returns blank search results thanks to bug

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 13, 2021, 8:43 PM
Google's Android app returns blank search results thanks to bug
Over the last few weeks a bug has affected the Google app on Android. When conducting a search, the user gets a blank response. AndroidPolice says that it has seen the bug work its magic on several devices including handsets made by Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

If this happens to you, you could get annoyed, jump up and down on your phone and start cursing out the Google app. Or, you can handle this like the calm, cool and collected person that you are and request the search for a second time. You might also consider force closing the Google app since that appears to solve the issue, at least temporarily.

Additionally, it appears that using the Chrome URL bar to run a search doesn't result in a blank response, so you might want to use the search feature on Chrome if getting a blank response is not what you're looking for from your search request. We should point out that receiving blank search results has nothing to do with the strength of your network or Wi-Fi connection.


Dare we assume that Google is aware of this bug and hopefully is working on an update to exterminate this rather strange issue?  Yes we do because Search is Google's most important business unit and was responsible for $104 billion in revenue for the company last year. That made up 71% of Google's advertising gross and 57% of parent firm Alphabet's total 2020 revenue.

