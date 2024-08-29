Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Elon Musk has less than 24 hours to act before 217 million people lose access to X indefinitely

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Elon Musk has less than 24 hours to act before 217 million people lose access to X indefinitely
The Brazil-X drama that we told you about last week just keeps on getting worse. Now, the Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes is threatening to suspend X in the whole of Brazil, a country of 217 million population.

That's unless the X boss Elon Musk acts swiftly and appoints a legal representative for X in Brazil until Thursday night – which is today. Which means there are less than 24 hours to act, if judge Moraes is serious about it.

It all started with X claims that Moraes secretly threatened one of the company’s legal representatives in Brazil with arrest if the platform did not comply with orders to remove specific content.

The social media company also shared images of a document, allegedly signed by Moraes, stating that a daily fine of 20,000 reais (about $3,650) and an arrest warrant would be issued against X's representative Rachel Nova Conceição if the platform failed to fully comply with the judge's orders.

Then X announced that in order to protect their employees, they've decided to shut down the X operations in Brazil, "effective immediately".

Despite the office closure, X assured users in Brazil that the service would still be available – but that was last week.

Earlier this year, Moraes ordered X to block certain accounts as part of an investigation into "digital militias" accused of disseminating false information and hate speech during former President Bolsonaro’s term.

Additionally, Moraes launched an investigation into Musk earlier this year after the billionaire expressed plans to reactivate accounts on X that the judge had ordered to be blocked. Musk has criticized Moraes' decisions about X, describing them as "unconstitutional".

In April, X’s lawyers in Brazil explained to the Supreme Court that "operational errors" had allowed some users who were supposed to be blocked to remain active on the platform, following Moraes' demand for clarification.

Last week, Musk took to X to call Moraes "an utter disgrace to justice" and claimed that the company could not comply with the judge’s "secret censorship and private information handover demands".

Now, Elon Musk is quoting articles about the judge's latest action, which describe them as "atypical and illegal":



It's been a rollercoaster in regard to social media these last few weeks. Apart from the Brazil-X drama, the Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France, and Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the Biden-Harris administration had forced him to suppress COVID-19 content on Facebook and Instagram, as well as the Hunter Biden laptop story.

But the West is a free world, right? Right?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
The flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 become the top pick for high-quality sound after lovely discount
The flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 become the top pick for high-quality sound after lovely discount
iPhone 16 captured in new video just days before launch
iPhone 16 captured in new video just days before launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless