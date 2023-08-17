Save $80 on the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) with this 24% off Amazon discount

Can't go wrong with the black Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II), now $80 off! A portable Bluetooth speaker usually brings the idea of a small plastic brick that emits more noise that sound, but that's not all the case with the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II). You can expect clear, loud and deep 360 sound for up to 17 hours! $80 off (24%) Buy at Amazon This silver glossy finish screams "Premium!", it's discounted as well! If you have too many black devices and you look for something shiny (but stylish) to stand out with, look no further that the silver variant of the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II). It's exactly the same as the black in specification terms, so enjoy that IP55 dust and water-resistant rating! $80 off (24%) Buy at Amazon

One thing remains the same, though – no matter if we’re outside or inside, the party needs music. Frankly, not every host has a nice sound system available at all times. And those who do, certainly don’t want to roll out their $10,000 Klipsch speakers over at the pool just to be waterboarded.That’s why, in my humble opinion, every party needs a Bluetooth speaker. Not those $20-something microscopic bricks that emit more noise than sound, but an actual music speaker. That’s where the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) comes in. Right now it’s on a 24% discount, which translates to $80 for you to save.We’re presenting you both color options because they look equally cool. One is ever-stylish black, one is super cool silver. Both color variants are with glossy finish – that’s not something you see every day on a Bluetooth speaker.Moving over to the more important specifications, let’s talk about the battery – a fundamental for each and every Bluetooth speaker out there. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is powered by a lithium-ion battery that’s expected to ensure up to 17 hours of playtime. That’s 4 hours more than on the non-plus version of this Bose speaker (the SoundLink Revolve Series II).The sound engineers have given users a 360 sound for “consistent, uniform coverage”, which is truly impressive since we’re talking about a portable Bluetooth speaker. Another upgrade from the non-plus SoundLink Revolve is that this newer model will play louder and deeper.Speaking of things that the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is great at, don’t forget that this stylish speaker is dust and water-resistant (IP55 rating), so no problems placing it near the pool.In conclusion, you can expect many bells and whistles here – it supports Siri or Google Assistant, as well the option to hook the speaker to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device (like the Echo Dot), there’s a built-in microphone, there’s the option to multi-connect two devices and one time for a better DJ experience.If you have other Bose products, you can pair them with this speaker via the SimpleSync technology and have richer, fuller sound following you from room to room.