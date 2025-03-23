It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

A few weeks ago, we shared that the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones were available at a sweet $80 discount, allowing you to score a pair for just under $350. Well, we're happy to report that this lovely deal is up for grabs once again! It's not too late to get these premium headphones, which rank among the best on the market, for $80 off on Amazon.

Granted, $80 in savings doesn't seem like much, especially on cans that usually retail for $429. However, considering that the largest price cut we've ever seen for these fellas is $118 and that they rarely receive such significant discounts, we believe the current deal is worth taking advantage of. Not to mention, it gives you the chance to save on the best Bose wireless headphones available right now—an opportunity that's truly unmissable.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: Save $80!

$80 off (19%)
Grab a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones on Amazon and save $80! These headphones rank among the best on the market, delivering amazing sound with head-tracking and Spatial Audio. They also feature fantastic ANC. So, don’t wait—grab them at a discounted price now!
Buy at Amazon


Don't wait too long, though, as the offer comes and goes sporadically, and you never know when it will expire or return. That's why we encourage you to act fast and save on a pair now while you still can!

As Bose's top-of-the-line headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra are the cans to get if you want the best the tech giant has to offer in the wireless segment. They're comfy and boast head-tracking along with Bose's Immersive Audio, delivering exceptional and immersive sound. Plus, you can tailor the audio to your taste via the EQ in the Bose Music companion app.

Bose is famous for its industry-leading ANC, so it's no surprise that its flagship headphones mute the world the moment you turn their active noise cancellation on. Moreover, the headphones have reliable battery life, offering up to 24 hours of listening time per charge. They don't have an official dust or water resistance rating, so we recommend handling them with care.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones deliver exceptional value with their superior sound, outstanding ANC, and good battery life. Don't wait—get yourself a pair at a lower price today!
