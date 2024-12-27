End the year with style and score the superb Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a great price

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

End the year with a fantastic buying decision and score a pair of Bose's top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra headphones at a way cheaper price. These fellas are currently on sale for $100 off their usual cost on Amazon, letting you treat yourself to a pair for just under $330. Not too shabby, considering they usually go for around $430.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: Save $100!

Treat yourself to a pair of Bose's high-end QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $100 off their price. They deliver top-quality sound with head-tracking and come with superb ANC that will let you enjoy your songs in peace. Act fast and save before the offer expires!
$100 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note, though, that a third-party seller is offering the discount and handling the shipping. However, it has a high rating. Plus, you'll have until January 31st to return the headphones, if there is something wrong with them. That's why we encourage you not to hesitate and just go ahead and snag one of these for less now while the offer is still up for grabs, as these are worth every single penny!

As proper flagship Bose cans, the QuietComfort Ultra deliver phenomenal sound. We could say you're in for a treat every time you hit 'Play,' as they support head-tracking and Bose's Immersive Audio, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional, similar to Apple's Spatial Audio. What's more, you can fine-tune them to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.

Another highlight is their superb active noise cancellation, one of the best on the market. Turn it on and enjoy your favorite tunes in peace all day, with up to 24 hours of battery life. Just be careful with them. Sadly, these puppies don't boast an official dust and water resistance rating.

Nonetheless, with their top-quality sound, effective ANC, good battery life, and now more affordable price, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra offer great value for money. Act fast and get yours at a sweet discount now while you still can!
