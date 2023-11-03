Get the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a sweet 29% discount at Amazon





The price cut Amazon has put on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is 29%, which amounts to $80, bringing the overall price tag just below the $200 mark! These are Bose's best earbuds, and arguably among the best headphones on the market right now.





Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $80 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





If you are okay with refurbished products, then you will be happy to learn about an even more affordable deal on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, straight from the manufacturer's website. They are half of the original price, coming in at just $149 , which is practically a steal of the level of headphones you are getting in return.





The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in a nutshell





The QuietComfort Earbuds II from Bose come with active noise cancellation (ANC), and it is some of the bet ANC you will currently find on the market, especially as far as earbuds are concerned. This makes them perfect if you want to avoid noisy environments like planes, busy streets and cafes, and other places of the sort.





Besides being great at cancelling annoying noise, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are also very comfortable, as the name suggests, and are lightweight, so they don't feel like a hindrance as you move around. Despite being so light and comfortable though, they still manage to last more than 6h on a single charge, with the carrying case being able to juice them back up a few more times before you need to recharge it too.





One thing to keep in mind is that, just like the QuietComfort 45, the QuietComfort Earbuds II have a rather neutral sound profile. This doesn't make them bad, it is just what Bose wants them to sound like. A neutral sound profile can be beneficial if you want to experience music close to what the artist intended it to sound like. However, you can use the Bose companion app to change the EQ to your liking.