Amazon UK highlights the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a tempting deal just a tap away

Being Bose's ex-flagship earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver incredible sound, and you'll definitely be surprised how your favorite songs sound on these bad boys. To deliver an even more amazing listening experience, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II also pack a fancy feature called CustomTune, which adjusts the audio of the earphones to your ears. Additionally, the earbuds support the Bose Music app, which has its own EQ functionality, letting you adjust the sound of your earbuds entirely to your liking.Of course, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II wouldn't exactly fit the QuietComfort moniker if they didn't pack an incredible ANC as well. Furthermore, the ANC here is among the best on the market, so you'll be able to enjoy your songs without any distractions.Battery life here is also pretty great. On their own, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. Add the case, and their total playback time goes up to 24 hours.