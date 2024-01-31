Amazon UK highlights the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a tempting deal just a tap away

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Deals Audio
Well, look at that! You can now snag Bose's former top-of-the-line earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, at a sweet 29% discount on Amazon UK! If you convert the percentage into cash, you'll see that Lady Luck is allowing you to snag these truly incredible earbuds for £80 off their usual price if you take advantage of this offer.

Being Bose's ex-flagship earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver incredible sound, and you'll definitely be surprised how your favorite songs sound on these bad boys. To deliver an even more amazing listening experience, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II also pack a fancy feature called CustomTune, which adjusts the audio of the earphones to your ears. Additionally, the earbuds support the Bose Music app, which has its own EQ functionality, letting you adjust the sound of your earbuds entirely to your liking.

Of course, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II wouldn't exactly fit the QuietComfort moniker if they didn't pack an incredible ANC as well. Furthermore, the ANC here is among the best on the market, so you'll be able to enjoy your songs without any distractions.

Battery life here is also pretty great. On their own, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. Add the case, and their total playback time goes up to 24 hours.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are incredible. They offer everything you want your new earbuds to come with. However, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal now, since this sweet price cut that Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are currently enjoying on Amazon UK, won't stay available forever. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag your brand-new fancy Bose earbuds today!

