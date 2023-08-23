Grab the world's best ANC earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a sweet discount from Amazon UK
It's always nice to score a sweet deal on an awesome pair of true wireless earbuds, and right now, those located in the UK have this chance once again.
Currently, Amazon UK has the world's best active noise-canceling earbuds on sale, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, for 18% off their price. Such a discount means you will save £51 if you take advantage of this deal and purchase a pair of Bose's second-gen QuietComfort Earbuds right now.
The ANC on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is just phenomenal. Turn it on, and the world goes silent, perfect for the moments you want to get away from everything around you and just lock yourself inside your inner multiverse.
Of course, since we are talking about Bose here, expect awesome sound in addition to the top-tier ANC functionality. Furthermore, the earbuds come with Bose's CustomTune technology, which enables them to tailor their sound to your ears. You can also use the EQ feature inside the Bose Music app if you don't like how the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II sound.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are truly amazing earbuds and are among the best true wireless earbuds currently on the market. And the fact that these bad boys can be yours for less makes them even more tempting. Keep in mind that Amazon UK's offer won't last forever, so we strongly suggest you make a decision and grab a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for less from the retailer today.
Regarding the battery life, on their own, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II last up to 6 hours on a single charge. When you add the case, however, the listening time goes up to 24 hours.
