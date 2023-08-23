Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Grab the world's best ANC earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a sweet discount from Amazon UK

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab the world's best ANC earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a sweet discount from Amazo
It's always nice to score a sweet deal on an awesome pair of true wireless earbuds, and right now, those located in the UK have this chance once again.

Currently, Amazon UK has the world's best active noise-canceling earbuds on sale, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, for 18% off their price. Such a discount means you will save £51 if you take advantage of this deal and purchase a pair of Bose's second-gen QuietComfort Earbuds right now.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Now £51 OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II from Amazon UK for £51 OFF their price. The earbuds have amazing ANC and sound and are a real bargain.
£51 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


The ANC on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is just phenomenal. Turn it on, and the world goes silent, perfect for the moments you want to get away from everything around you and just lock yourself inside your inner multiverse.

Of course, since we are talking about Bose here, expect awesome sound in addition to the top-tier ANC functionality. Furthermore, the earbuds come with Bose's CustomTune technology, which enables them to tailor their sound to your ears. You can also use the EQ feature inside the Bose Music app if you don't like how the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II sound.

Regarding the battery life, on their own, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II last up to 6 hours on a single charge. When you add the case, however, the listening time goes up to 24 hours.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are truly amazing earbuds and are among the best true wireless earbuds currently on the market. And the fact that these bad boys can be yours for less makes them even more tempting. Keep in mind that Amazon UK's offer won't last forever, so we strongly suggest you make a decision and grab a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for less from the retailer today.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless