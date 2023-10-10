The incredible top-tier Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II can be yours for $100 less through this sweet Prime Day deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day may be a great time to snatch an awesome phone like the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $350 off its price, but it's also a great time to score big savings on a pair of incredible high-end earbuds.
Currently, Amazon has the top-tier Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale with an incredible 33% discount for Prime Day. After a quick calculation, it appears you will score savings of $100 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snatch a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II earbuds right now.
As a true Bose product, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver exceptional sound out of the box. Furthermore, they support a CustomTune feature, allowing them to tailor their sound to your ears. Of course, if this is still not enough for you, you can fine-tune their sound to your liking using the EQ functionality in the Bose Music app.
In addition to their incredible sound, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II rank among the top earbuds on the market in terms of ANC. That's right, the active noise cancellation here is top-tier, which means you can listen to your favorite songs without any distortion from the outside world.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a true bargain. They pack incredible sound, awesome ANC, and pretty nice battery life, and are now $100 more affordable. So don't waste any more time. Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for less from Amazon while you still can since the deal will probably expire at the end of Prime Day.
Currently, Amazon has the top-tier Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale with an incredible 33% discount for Prime Day. After a quick calculation, it appears you will score savings of $100 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snatch a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II earbuds right now.
As a true Bose product, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver exceptional sound out of the box. Furthermore, they support a CustomTune feature, allowing them to tailor their sound to your ears. Of course, if this is still not enough for you, you can fine-tune their sound to your liking using the EQ functionality in the Bose Music app.
In addition to their incredible sound, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II rank among the top earbuds on the market in terms of ANC. That's right, the active noise cancellation here is top-tier, which means you can listen to your favorite songs without any distortion from the outside world.
Battery life, however, is pretty standard here. On their own, the earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playtime. With the case, the listening time goes up to 24 hours.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a true bargain. They pack incredible sound, awesome ANC, and pretty nice battery life, and are now $100 more affordable. So don't waste any more time. Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for less from Amazon while you still can since the deal will probably expire at the end of Prime Day.
Things that are NOT allowed: