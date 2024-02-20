This hot Best Buy deal makes the Bose QuietComfort 45 the ultimate choice for upgrading your listening experience

Bose QuietComfort 45: Save $130! Get the awesome Bose QuietComfort 45 for $130 off their price at Best Buy through this sweet offer. The headphones have awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and are a real bargain! $130 off (40%) $199 $329 Buy at BestBuy The new Bose QuietComfort: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Alternatively, you can snag the new Bose QuietComfort headphones for $100 off their price on Amazon! $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Released in 2021, the Bose QuietComfort 45 may not be new to the headphone scene, but they are still worthy of your hard-earned cash. As proper premium Bose headphones, the QuietComfort 45 offer amazing sound. Furthermore, you can adjust them entirely to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.Moreover, the Bose QuietComfort 45 bring true quiet comfort with their top-tier ANC, which does a pretty awesome job of muting pesky noises coming from the outside world. That said, an interesting aspect of these awesome headphones is that you cannot disable their ANC. Instead, you can only switch between ANC and Aware Mode, which, as the name suggests, is the exact opposite of ANC.However, even though you can only switch between ANC and Aware Mode, the headphones still offer good battery life. They should be able to deliver up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge. Furthermore, they have fast charging support, offering you 3 hours of listening time after a short 15-minute charge. On top of that, they have an AUX cable, allowing you to listen to your favorite songs even when you deplete their battery.Overall, the Bose QuietComfort 45 may be old, but they still offer a lot for their price, which, by the way, is now even more tempting with that sweet $130 price cut. Therefore, tab the deal button in this article and fancy a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 for less today!