This hot Best Buy deal makes the Bose QuietComfort 45 the ultimate choice for upgrading your listening experience
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a pair of Bose headphones without breaking the bank? Well, we suggest you take advantage of this deal, since it lets you score a pair of awesome Bose cans for way less than usual.
The headphones in question are the legendary Bose QuietComfort 45, which are currently enjoying a pretty awesome $130 discount at Best Buy. This means you have the chance to snag a pair of these bad boys for only $199 instead of their usual price of $329 if you pull the trigger on this deal today!
Released in 2021, the Bose QuietComfort 45 may not be new to the headphone scene, but they are still worthy of your hard-earned cash. As proper premium Bose headphones, the QuietComfort 45 offer amazing sound. Furthermore, you can adjust them entirely to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.
Moreover, the Bose QuietComfort 45 bring true quiet comfort with their top-tier ANC, which does a pretty awesome job of muting pesky noises coming from the outside world. That said, an interesting aspect of these awesome headphones is that you cannot disable their ANC. Instead, you can only switch between ANC and Aware Mode, which, as the name suggests, is the exact opposite of ANC.
Overall, the Bose QuietComfort 45 may be old, but they still offer a lot for their price, which, by the way, is now even more tempting with that sweet $130 price cut. Therefore, tab the deal button in this article and fancy a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 for less today!
However, even though you can only switch between ANC and Aware Mode, the headphones still offer good battery life. They should be able to deliver up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge. Furthermore, they have fast charging support, offering you 3 hours of listening time after a short 15-minute charge. On top of that, they have an AUX cable, allowing you to listen to your favorite songs even when you deplete their battery.
