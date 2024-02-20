Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

This hot Best Buy deal makes the Bose QuietComfort 45 the ultimate choice for upgrading your listening experience

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A crazy Best Buy deal makes the Bose QuietComfort 45 the ultimate choice for upgrading your listenin
Looking for a pair of Bose headphones without breaking the bank? Well, we suggest you take advantage of this deal, since it lets you score a pair of awesome Bose cans for way less than usual.

The headphones in question are the legendary Bose QuietComfort 45, which are currently enjoying a pretty awesome $130 discount at Best Buy. This means you have the chance to snag a pair of these bad boys for only $199 instead of their usual price of $329 if you pull the trigger on this deal today!

Bose QuietComfort 45: Save $130!

Get the awesome Bose QuietComfort 45 for $130 off their price at Best Buy through this sweet offer. The headphones have awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and are a real bargain!
$130 off (40%)
$199
$329
Buy at BestBuy

The new Bose QuietComfort: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag the new Bose QuietComfort headphones for $100 off their price on Amazon!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Released in 2021, the Bose QuietComfort 45 may not be new to the headphone scene, but they are still worthy of your hard-earned cash. As proper premium Bose headphones, the QuietComfort 45 offer amazing sound. Furthermore, you can adjust them entirely to your preferences via the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.

Moreover, the Bose QuietComfort 45 bring true quiet comfort with their top-tier ANC, which does a pretty awesome job of muting pesky noises coming from the outside world. That said, an interesting aspect of these awesome headphones is that you cannot disable their ANC. Instead, you can only switch between ANC and Aware Mode, which, as the name suggests, is the exact opposite of ANC.

However, even though you can only switch between ANC and Aware Mode, the headphones still offer good battery life. They should be able to deliver up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge. Furthermore, they have fast charging support, offering you 3 hours of listening time after a short 15-minute charge. On top of that, they have an AUX cable, allowing you to listen to your favorite songs even when you deplete their battery.

Overall, the Bose QuietComfort 45 may be old, but they still offer a lot for their price, which, by the way, is now even more tempting with that sweet $130 price cut. Therefore, tab the deal button in this article and fancy a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 for less today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless