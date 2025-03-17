At $100 off, the new QuietComfort headphones become top choice for Bose fans

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

By
0comments
Deals Audio
The QuietComfort Ultra may be Bose's top-of-the-line headphones, but their usual price of about $430 makes them a hard sell. Fortunately, Bose fans who don't want to overspend can go for the regular QuietComfort and enjoy premium sound at a more reasonable price. And who knows, you might even score big savings on these fellas since they often get hefty discounts.

In fact, they are generously discounted even now. Amazon is selling them at a sweet $100 discount, allowing you to grab a pair for just under $250. Not too shabby, considering these go for about $350 when not on sale. And while this particular discount regularly comes and goes, it always makes these headphones a steal!

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (29%)
Bose's regula QuietComfort headphones are selling for $100 off on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $250. They offer premium sound, have superb ANC, and deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. Don't hesitate—enhance your listening for less now!
Buy at Amazon


While they don't include features like Spatial Audio or head-tracking, they still deliver stellar sound with deep bass and crisp highs, offering Bose's signature audio at a lower price.

Designed for all-day use, they also feature soft earcup cushions and a lightweight, padded headband, ensuring all-day comfort. What's more, their top-tier Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is among the best on the market, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite tracks while silencing the world around you.

On top of that, they boast an impressive 24-hour battery life on a single charge and support fast charging. A 15-minute top-up gets you up to two and a half hours of playtime.

All in all, the QuietComfort headphones are a true bargain at their current price and a top choice for anyone wanting high-end cans without breaking the bank. So, don't hesitate and get them for less with this deal now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

