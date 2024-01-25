Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

The premium and sleek-looking Bose Headphones 700 are available at a sweet discount on Amazon at the moment

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The premium and sleek-looking Bose Headphones 700 are available at a sweet discount on Amazon at the
If you are in the market for a new pair of great-sounding headphones, we suggest you take advantage of this deal, as you'll score sweet savings on top-tier Bose headphones by doing so.

At this very moment, while you are reading this awesome article, Amazon is selling the Bose Headphones 700 at a sweet 21% markdown. And after a quick calculation, it appears you'll save $80 on these amazing cans if you pull the trigger on this offer right now.

The Bose Headphones 700: Save 21%!

Grab a pair of Bose Headphones 700 for $80 off their price on Amazon. The headphones deliver amazing sound, have good ANC, and offer nice battery life.
$80 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


Being premium Bose headphones, the Headphones 700 deliver amazing sound out of the box. That said, in case you need more oomph, you can use the included EQ functionality in their Bose Music companion app to adjust the sound of your headphones entirely to your preferences.

But the Bose Headphones 700 don't only pack a great sound; they also come with pretty awesome ANC functionality. While not quite at the level of the ANC found in more expensive headphones such as the Bose QuietComfort 45, the noise-canceling here does a good job at silencing external noises, letting you lock yourself inside your own realm. Also, the headphones come with 11 levels of ANC, letting you customize the active noise cancellation as well.

In terms of battery life, the Bose Headphones 700 should be able to provide you with up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. So, if you use them with ANC turned off, they should be able to last you even longer than 20 hours.

As you can see, the Bose Headphones 700 are a real bang for your buck. They are sleek-looking, sound amazing, have good ANC, and deliver pretty decent battery life. On top of that, they are currently $80 more budget-friendly. So, what is there to think about? Snag a pair of brand-new Bose Headphones 700 for less today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

Google Meet update brings closed captions for over 30 languages
Google Meet update brings closed captions for over 30 languages
The premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are sweetly discounted on Amazon
The premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are sweetly discounted on Amazon
Angry bird has nothing on the iPhone 15 'Ceramic Shield' in Apple's newest ad
Angry bird has nothing on the iPhone 15 'Ceramic Shield' in Apple's newest ad
The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now $120 more affordable; snatch one now
The LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now $120 more affordable; snatch one now
Meta launches much stricter message setting for teens on Facebook and Instagram
Meta launches much stricter message setting for teens on Facebook and Instagram
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless