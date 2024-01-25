The premium and sleek-looking Bose Headphones 700 are available at a sweet discount on Amazon at the moment

The Bose Headphones 700: Save 21%! Grab a pair of Bose Headphones 700 for $80 off their price on Amazon. The headphones deliver amazing sound, have good ANC, and offer nice battery life. $80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon

Being premium Bose headphones, the Headphones 700 deliver amazing sound out of the box. That said, in case you need more oomph, you can use the included EQ functionality in their Bose Music companion app to adjust the sound of your headphones entirely to your preferences.But the Bose Headphones 700 don't only pack a great sound; they also come with pretty awesome ANC functionality. While not quite at the level of the ANC found in more expensive headphones such as the Bose QuietComfort 45, the noise-canceling here does a good job at silencing external noises, letting you lock yourself inside your own realm. Also, the headphones come with 11 levels of ANC, letting you customize the active noise cancellation as well.In terms of battery life, the Bose Headphones 700 should be able to provide you with up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. So, if you use them with ANC turned off, they should be able to last you even longer than 20 hours.As you can see, the Bose Headphones 700 are a real bang for your buck. They are sleek-looking, sound amazing, have good ANC, and deliver pretty decent battery life. On top of that, they are currently $80 more budget-friendly. So, what is there to think about? Snag a pair of brand-new Bose Headphones 700 for less today!