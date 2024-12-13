Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Ex Activision Blizzard CEO wants to buy TikTok, but waits to see which way Mar-a-Lago is turning

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The TikTok logo.
Bobby Kotick, the former Activision Blizzard CEO, is apparently still interested in buying TikTok: this is what sources familiar with his plans say.

The Information reports that Kotick seems to be waiting for Donald Trump to assume office before taking further action, though. As you probably have heard, TikTok faces a looming deadline of January 19 to divest ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or face a US ban under a law passed earlier this year. With Trump set to take office on January 20, he could potentially delay enforcement of the ban for 90 days, creating an opportunity for Kotick and other potential buyers to pursue negotiations.

Kotick, who first expressed interest in TikTok earlier this year, has not yet made an offer to ByteDance’s shareholders, insiders say. His timeline suggests that if the ban takes effect, even temporarily, negotiations might accelerate once the new administration takes over.

Meanwhile, ByteDance is challenging the law in court, seeking an emergency delay to allow time for a Supreme Court appeal or talks with the new administration.

But will ByteDance sell at all? So far, there are no indications that it will. In fact, the company said it won't sell.

Despite the legal challenges, ByteDance hasn’t indicated a willingness to sell TikTok, and any sale would likely require approval from the Chinese government. China’s export controls on software algorithms, including the ones TikTok uses to recommend videos, add further complexity to any potential deal.

However, Kotick believes his long-standing connections in China, developed during his tenure at Activision through partnerships with major Chinese companies like Tencent and NetEase, give him a competitive edge. He also has a personal connection with ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, which could facilitate discussions.

Personally, I don't think these personal connections will help, if ByteDance and the Chinese government decide not to sell.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless