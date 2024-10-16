See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Introducing the Bluetti Handsfree Backpack Series—Off-grid charging made easy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two people sitting on the ground, wearing the Bluetti Handsfree Backpack on their backs, while enjoying the scenery.
Innovation drives humanity forward, and one brand is breaking new ground like few others. Not Samsung or Apple, mind you, but Bluetti. Focused extensively on providing users with superior and efficient portable power solutions, the brand has released a new product, showing outdoor enthusiasts just how easy life can be with a portable power station. Introducing the Bluetti Handsfree Backpack Series!

The innovative backpack series includes two models—Handsfree 1 and Handsfree 2. Both units are an all-in-one solution to your power needs while engaging with the great outdoors. Whether you're out on the hiking adventure of your life or on a casual walk in the woods, these backpack solar stations will keep all your essentials juiced up and ready for action. Let's get into some detail.

Overview of the Bluetti Handsfree Backpack Series



Enjoy independence in the wild with the smaller 42L Handsfree 1. It features a BluePack1 backpack and a compact 268Wh portable power station with 300W output, sufficient for up to three days in the wild. The unit sports five outlets:
  • 1 AC outlet
  • 2 USB-C ports (100W)
  • 2 USB-A ports

Think 268Wh capacity won't be enough for your adventures? Step things up with the Handsfree 2. It's a 60L BluePack2 backpack with an integrated 512Wh portable power station. With its 700W output power and the same outlet configuration as the Handsfree 1, this model gives you peace of mind during longer outdoor treks.

But is it easy to charge devices with the backpack portable power station? Very much so! You don't even have to take it off your back to get your devices juiced up. Instead, you use the side-accessing charging port. It's super convenient and allows you to plug in different equipment while on the move.

Speaking of which, the BluePack backpacks will keep your gear organized throughout the event. They feature organized compartments, MOLLE straps, mounts and versatile hooks, keeping your camera, drone, etc., safe and secure while you explore. But wait—there's more! The Handsfree 1 and 2 are made with breathable mesh materials and support up to 66 lbs (30kg) of equipment. Isn't that something!

Off-limit charging with a focus on safety



The Handsfree backpack solar station isn't just super convenient to use. It also charges pretty quickly, keeping ready for whatever you throw at it. There are four ways to recharge the unit: mains, solar power, battery, or vehicle, and it takes just 45 minutes to reach 0–80%. Using solar energy, you can juice your compact station back to 100% in about three hours (with a 120W solar panel).

Recommended Stories
Getting enough power for your essentials during off-grid trips is awesome, but safety is still a top priority. Bluetti understands, and that's why it uses safe and reliable LiFePO4 battery cells with more than 4,000 charging cycles for its Handsfree Backpack Series. That means you can use your adventurer's backpack for up to 10 years.

The portable power station system is also water resistant, sporting an IP65 rating. That means it's ready to take on the wild in all weather conditions. The BluePack backpacks, on the other hand, have a splash-resistant rating of IPX4.

Bluetti Handsfree Backpack Series Price


The Bluetti Handsfree 1 is now 30% off

Order the most innovative backpack portable power solution, the Bluetti Handsfree 1, at the official store, and you get to save 30%! That's right, the 268Wh power station integrated within the 42L BluePack1 backpack is $130 off. The offer will remain active for a limited time! An additional 5% off is available with PhoneArena exclusive code "AFF5%".
$130 off (30%)
$299
$429
Buy at Bluetti US

The Bluetti Handsfree 2 is now 33% off

The Handsfree 2 is for those who take longer outdoor trips and want to ensure their equipment will stay juiced up the whole time. With its 700W output power and 512Wh capacity, the station will keep your gear safe and ready for action for days on end. Get yours at the official store today and save $200. There's an additional 5% discount available with PhoneArena's exclusive discount code "AFF5%".
$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
Buy at Bluetti US

The Bluetti Handsfree 1 is 30% off at Amazon with coupon

Alternatively, you can order the Handsfree 1 via the largest e-commerce seller, Amazon. Over here, the 42L backpack and 286Wh portable power station with five outlets retail at its standard price. However, you can save $130 with a coupon.
$130 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

The Handsfree 2 is $200 off at Amazon with a coupon

The Handsfree 2 is also available at Amazon already. The unit retails by itself, or you can bundle it with a 120W PV solar panel (for an additional cost). Presently, Amazon sells the Handsfree 2 from Bluetti at its standard price, but you can use a coupon to save $200.
$200 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

If you're interested in the latest innovation in portable power solutions from Bluetti, know that you can already purchase the Handsfree Backpack Series. The Handsfree 1 starts at $429, though for a limited time (until November 15th, 2024), you can get it for only $299 via the Bluetti Store or Amazon.

Those who need more power will probably opt for the Handsfree 2. This one arrives at $599, though you can save $200 on it at Amazon or the official store until November 15th. Bundles with optional solar panels are also available at the official store.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless