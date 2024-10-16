Introducing the Bluetti Handsfree Backpack Series—Off-grid charging made easy
Innovation drives humanity forward, and one brand is breaking new ground like few others. Not Samsung or Apple, mind you, but Bluetti. Focused extensively on providing users with superior and efficient portable power solutions, the brand has released a new product, showing outdoor enthusiasts just how easy life can be with a portable power station. Introducing the Bluetti Handsfree Backpack Series!
The innovative backpack series includes two models—Handsfree 1 and Handsfree 2. Both units are an all-in-one solution to your power needs while engaging with the great outdoors. Whether you're out on the hiking adventure of your life or on a casual walk in the woods, these backpack solar stations will keep all your essentials juiced up and ready for action. Let's get into some detail.
Overview of the Bluetti Handsfree Backpack Series
Bluetti Handsfree 2 Backpack | Image credit—Bluetti
Enjoy independence in the wild with the smaller 42L Handsfree 1. It features a BluePack1 backpack and a compact 268Wh portable power station with 300W output, sufficient for up to three days in the wild. The unit sports five outlets:
- 1 AC outlet
- 2 USB-C ports (100W)
- 2 USB-A ports
Think 268Wh capacity won't be enough for your adventures? Step things up with the Handsfree 2. It's a 60L BluePack2 backpack with an integrated 512Wh portable power station. With its 700W output power and the same outlet configuration as the Handsfree 1, this model gives you peace of mind during longer outdoor treks.
But is it easy to charge devices with the backpack portable power station? Very much so! You don't even have to take it off your back to get your devices juiced up. Instead, you use the side-accessing charging port. It's super convenient and allows you to plug in different equipment while on the move.
Speaking of which, the BluePack backpacks will keep your gear organized throughout the event. They feature organized compartments, MOLLE straps, mounts and versatile hooks, keeping your camera, drone, etc., safe and secure while you explore. But wait—there's more! The Handsfree 1 and 2 are made with breathable mesh materials and support up to 66 lbs (30kg) of equipment. Isn't that something!
Off-limit charging with a focus on safety
Bluetti Handsfree 1 Backpack | Image credit—Bluetti
The Handsfree backpack solar station isn't just super convenient to use. It also charges pretty quickly, keeping ready for whatever you throw at it. There are four ways to recharge the unit: mains, solar power, battery, or vehicle, and it takes just 45 minutes to reach 0–80%. Using solar energy, you can juice your compact station back to 100% in about three hours (with a 120W solar panel).
The portable power station system is also water resistant, sporting an IP65 rating. That means it's ready to take on the wild in all weather conditions. The BluePack backpacks, on the other hand, have a splash-resistant rating of IPX4.
Bluetti Handsfree Backpack Series Price
If you're interested in the latest innovation in portable power solutions from Bluetti, know that you can already purchase the Handsfree Backpack Series. The Handsfree 1 starts at $429, though for a limited time (until November 15th, 2024), you can get it for only $299 via the Bluetti Store or Amazon.
Those who need more power will probably opt for the Handsfree 2. This one arrives at $599, though you can save $200 on it at Amazon or the official store until November 15th. Bundles with optional solar panels are also available at the official store.
