BLUETTI's hot new AC200L portable power station hits record-low prices on Amazon

Get the BLUETTI AC200L and save $800 NOW! The hot new BLUETTI AC200L with 2048Wh is a portable power station you can use as a UPS or to charge your RV and other equipment off-grid. It's an expandable portable power station, too, reaching a maximum capacity of 8192Wh when paired with suitable BLUETTI stations. While it typically retails for well over $2,000, it's now available at 36% off on Amazon, meaning you get to save a whopping $800 on this fantastic station. $800 off (36%) Buy at Amazon BLUETTI AC200L with two 200W Solar Panels is $1,000 OFF For 100% renewable green energy at home or off-grid, why not pair your fantastic BLUETTI AC200L with two solar panels? Amazon is now allowing you to get the new BLUETTI station alongside two compatible PV200 200-watt foldable solar panels at a humongous $1,000 discount, helping you replenish your 2048Wh power station in an environmentally friendly way. The station features 11 ports, giving your equipment, tech, and home appliances. Don't miss out on this epic chance to save! $1000 off (33%) Buy at Amazon









The AC200L gives you 2400W output and features four 120V outlets, one 120V NEMA TT-30, two USB-C ports with 100W max speeds, and two USB-A ports. Aside from those, you also get two DC outlets, a 48V DC RV outlet and a 12V car outlet. However, keep in mind you need a D40 voltage regulator, sold separately, to recharge your RV.



In BLUETTI’s own words, this portable power station should keep your fridge running for over 30 hours, your cooling fan over 70 hours, charge your laptop more than 40 times, or your phone over 300 times, etc., before the juice runs out. Via the handy display, you can check out vital battery-related metrics. Moreover, the station has a proprietary app that lets you control and monitor the AC200L from a distance.



As hinted, you can also use this station as a UPS in case of a blackout. It has a 20ms response, which should be fast enough for most equipment. Still, we recommend being extra careful if you wish to keep sensitive equipment like PCs running with the AC200L as an UPS in the event of a power outage, as its response may not be fast enough for some types of tech.



As an additional note, BLUETTI’s hot new 2,048Wh station boasts crazy-fast charging speeds. It has a 2,400W AC lightning-fast charging feature that replenishes up to 80% of its juice in just 45 minutes. You get five additional ways of recharging your station, including solar. Ideal for backup power and camping, the BLUETTI AC200L comes as a successor to the brand’s AC200MAX and, as such, offers plenty of improvements. Energy-efficient and with improved charging speeds and increased output, the station is also super quiet and suitable for all sorts of devices, with 11 ports for all your needs.The AC200L gives you 2400W output and features four 120V outlets, one 120V NEMA TT-30, two USB-C ports with 100W max speeds, and two USB-A ports. Aside from those, you also get two DC outlets, a 48V DC RV outlet and a 12V car outlet. However, keep in mind you need a D40 voltage regulator, sold separately, to recharge your RV.In BLUETTI’s own words, this portable power station should keep your fridge running for over 30 hours, your cooling fan over 70 hours, charge your laptop more than 40 times, or your phone over 300 times, etc., before the juice runs out. Via the handy display, you can check out vital battery-related metrics. Moreover, the station has a proprietary app that lets you control and monitor the AC200L from a distance.As hinted, you can also use this station as a UPS in case of a blackout. It has a 20ms response, which should be fast enough for most equipment. Still, we recommend being extra careful if you wish to keep sensitive equipment like PCs running with the AC200L as an UPS in the event of a power outage, as its response may not be fast enough for some types of tech.As an additional note, BLUETTI’s hot new 2,048Wh station boasts crazy-fast charging speeds. It has a 2,400W AC lightning-fast charging feature that replenishes up to 80% of its juice in just 45 minutes. You get five additional ways of recharging your station, including solar.

Are you looking for a large-sized portable power station with expandable capacity, plenty of ports and ways of recharging, a super user-friendly app, and UPS capabilities? Well, in that case, you might really appreciate what BLUETTI's hot new AC200L portable power station has to offer. This 2,048Wh station reaches a maximum capacity of 8,192Wh and can now be yours at its best price on Amazon.Typically retailing as hefty as $2,199, this high-end BLUETI station can now be yours at 36% off its price tag, which equates to $800 in savings. As far as we know, this isn't the first time Amazon has launched such a fantastic offer on this station. With that said, the markdown rarely remains live over a few weeks, so we recommend checking it out because, at that price, this station is giving you the most bang for your buck!