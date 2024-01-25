This epic Amazon deal on the incredibly versatile Bluetti AC180 lets you up your power game for less

The Bluetti AC180 is now 34% off on Amazon You can get the super-powerful Bluetti AC180 at irresistible prices from Amazon. Right now, this 1152Wh power station can be yours at a $350 cheaper price. It delivers continuous 1800W power for most appliances and features 11 outlets that can power almost all your equipment. $350 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Bluetti AC180 + 120W Solar Panel: 30% off on Amazon For unlimited power sourced in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way, we suggest getting the Bluetti AC180 with a solar panel. At Amazon, you can find the portable power station alongside a 120W solar panel at irresistible prices. Right now, Amazon is letting you get the bundle at a $360 cheaper price. $360 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

With continuous weather extremities, power outages are getting more and more common. That’s why it’s sensible to seek ways of becoming more independent in your power needs. And if you’re also looking for more sustainable ways to get much-needed power, we’ve got the ideal thing for you. Bluetti’s AC180, a highly powerful portable power station that delivers 1800W continuous AC power, is now available at 34% off its price tag!The markdown of 34%, mind you, equates to as much as $350, which is by far the most substantial discount we’ve come across for this particular power station. So, if you’re looking for a mid-sized station with 1152Wh capacity and 11 outlets, this might be just the right one.Designed with safety and convenience in mind, the Bluetti AC180 is everything you need during a power outage, camping trip, or off-grid lifestyle. The battery features super high-quality cells with over 3,500 life cycles to ensure it stays with you longer.The Bluetti AC180 has 11 outlets in total, including four AC outlets, four USB-A outlets, a wireless charging pad, a car port, and a 100W USB-C outlet which allow you to power up different devices simultaneously. What’s more, with the Bluetti App, you get to be the master of how power is consumed. The app also lets you remotely monitor stats, which is always neat.Delivering 1800W continuous AC power to satisfy your needs anytime and anywhere, this portable power station can juice up 99% of your appliances. What if you need extra? Fret not – the station features a remarkable Power Lifting Mode that can boost AC output up to 2700W, making it ideal for high-wattage appliances like heating devices and more.When the power goes down, the Bluetti AC180 becomes your indispensable UPS that works day in, day out. That’s right – the station has a UPS function that provides emergency power in just 20 minutes in the event of a power failure or outage.As an additional note, the station recharges completely in just one hour. Also, you can replenish the juice of your 16kg power station in various ways, including via solar power.