Bluesky user base soars to two million new members in just one week
Bluesky, the decentralized social network, has recently announced a remarkable surge in its user base, adding an impressive two million new members in just one week. This significant growth brings the platform's total user count to around 8.4 million, marking a substantial increase in a short period. The announcement, which was also translated into Portuguese, suggests that a considerable portion of these new users might be from Brazil.
While Bluesky may not yet match the feature set of more established platforms, it plans to introduce video functionalities in its next major update, which could further enhance its appeal and help retain its growing user base. The platform, founded in 2019 by Twitter's Jack Dorsey, initially launched as an invite-only network but opened to the public earlier this year.
Interestingly, Dorsey, who left Bluesky's board in May, has since expressed concerns about the platform "repeating the mistakes" he made while running Twitter. Despite this, Bluesky's recent surge demonstrates its growing popularity and potential to become a significant player in the social media landscape.
Bluesky's rapid growth points to a broader trend of users seeking alternative social media platforms that prioritize user control, privacy, and innovative features. As the platform continues to evolve and expand its offerings, it will be exciting to see how it shapes the future of social networking and whether it can sustain its current momentum.
Bluesky's growth can be attributed to several factors. The platform has been actively introducing features that users seek, such as direct messaging, with plans for group messaging, media support, and end-to-end encryption in the pipeline. Additionally, Bluesky's decentralized nature and focus on user control might be appealing to individuals looking for alternatives to traditional social media platforms.
Of course, the elephant in the room is this: Is this incredible and sudden growth attributed to X's ban in Brazil? Speculation seems to agree with this, considering the recent post on the platform's blog in the country's native language.
