Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

New Google Meet feature prevents distractions and can reduce data usage

iOS Android Google
New Google Meet feature prevents distractions and can reduce data usage
Recently Google wrapped up its plan to merge the consumer-oriented Google Duo app with the enterprise-focused Google Meet app to create a single app for all of your video needs called (drum roll, please) Google Meet. Just the other day we told you that Google is requesting that users delete the Meet (original) app from their Android and iOS devices. Google has now announced that it is allowing Meet users in a video conference to turn off the video feed from other participants during a meeting.

Now why would someone want to do that? Well, perhaps you want to focus on certain participants in the video conference that you're a part of. Maybe you want to listen to the guy (or gal) who is presenting the meeting, or another participant is distracting you from giving your full attention to what is being said and shown. Or maybe you are on a monthly data plan and you want to reduce the amount of data being consumed by a Google Meet video conference.

You can shut down the video feeds from certain participants and the best thing is that they will never know (unless you tell them). This feature will be available on the desktop and mobile devices.

Google Meet users on the desktop and mobile can shutdown distracting video feeds - New Google Meet feature prevents distractions and can reduce data usage
Google Meet users on the desktop and mobile can shutdown distracting video feeds

If you're joining a Google Meet meeting via a mobile device, by selecting "Audio only" all video feeds will be turned off except for those presenting content. On the desktop, you can select whose video feeds you want to turn off by following the following directions: In a Google Meet conference (again, on the desktop), open the People panel. Tap the three-dot menu next to a particular participant, and select "Don’t watch." To turn the video back on, from the three-dot menu and select "Start Watching."

The new feature started rolling out yesterday and it is expected to take 15 days to complete.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless