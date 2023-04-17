Want to use Meet? Google is asking you to uninstall the original Meet app first

Occasionally Google is an equal-opportunity headache provider. That's right, the company can cause your noggin to hurt whether you're an Android or iOS user. Consider the head-pounding merger between consumer-oriented video chat app Duo and the more business-oriented Meet platform. Realizing that video is video whether you're speaking to Aunt Matilda in Boca Raton or discussing that darn Anderson account with 20 co-workers, Google wants you to use one app for video chats and conferences and that app is Meet (formerly Duo).





Yes folks, Arby's might have the meats but iOS and Android users have the Meets, both the former Duo app that's been renamed Meet, and the original Google Meet app. Twitter blue checkmark verified Reuters journalist Munsif Vengattil has disseminated a tweet that says, "Remember the Google Meet vs. Google Meet (original) confusion? Looks like the latter is going. If you have both apps on [your] phone, Google is now asking [you] to uninstall the OG version before you can join a meeting. Users are being notified."





So before you can join your next Google Meet meeting, you need to uninstall the original Google Meet app from your phone. On Android, go to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps and scroll down to Meet (original). Tap on it and then tap on the Uninstall option that you'll see in the white pill-shaped field smack dab in the middle of the display.











On iOS, from the home screen tap the small search button and type in Meet. At the top of the page, it will say Top Hit and you should see the icons for both Meet and Meet (original). Long press on the icon for Meet (original) and then tap Delete.







Following these directions will leave you with the Meet app on both Android and iOS phones (assuming, of course, that you installed both on your device). Google has sent out a notification that says, "The new Google Meet app gives you fun features like reactions and filters, and lets you call other Meet users instead of sharing codes and links. For best results, uninstall Meet (original) after installing the new app."



