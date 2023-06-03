Blame Samsung! Galaxy users need this camera fix now: Turn your Galaxy S23 Ultra into a real camera

What’s up with that?!

Also, why is the setting that fixes the oversharpened look of photos called “picture softening”? It seems like Samsung is implying overlys harp photos are the norm , while softer, more authentic photos are for “crazy nerds” who want to “soften” their photos

Why isn’t the Medium softening/sharpness setting the default setting for taking photos? Apart from tech enthusiasts, “normal” Galaxy S23 Ultra users on Reddit also complain about the unnatural detail of their Galaxy S23 Ultra camera

Although it helps with making photos look more natural, Samsung’s “Picture softening” seems to work exactly like a “softening” algorithm; it seems like instead of changing the initial processing of the JPEG, this setting applies softening on top of the default processing; perhaps that’s why some photos taken with Medium/High Picture softening can look soft/blurry - that’s why I advise against setting Picture softening to High

Apple and Samsung continue to ruin iPhone and Galaxy cameras with bizarre image processing; Galaxy S23 Ultra can’t be the best camera phone if Samsung doesn’t take notes from Xiaomi 13 Ultra





Here’s the thing… Although allowing users to adjust the vibrancy, sharpening, and HDR of photos is awesome, such settings should be made available in the default camera app, Samsung. Take HDR, for example - it’s a basic camera setting that used to be available in the default camera app of virtually every phone back in the day, just a click away. Now, you need to download a separate Camera app to turn HDR off.And as I mentioned above, HDR is a very situational camera setting that you need depending on the scene you’re photographing. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s current camera arrangement makes turning HDR on/off a pain in the rear. I know that because I had to take hundreds of samples with HDR on/off for the sake of this comparison.