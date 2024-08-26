Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Blackmagic Camera 1.2 adds Pixel 9 series support and fixes bugs

Image credit — Blackmagic

Blackmagic, the company behind popular professional cameras and video editing software, just released a new version of their Blackmagic Camera app for Android phones. This free app lets you shoot videos with your phone like a pro, with tons of advanced settings and tools that your phone's regular camera app doesn't have.

The big news in this update is that it now works with the brand-new Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones. So if you just got one of those, you can try out Blackmagic Camera and see what it can do. Sadly, it is still not officially compatible with certain foldable devices, including Google's Pixel Fold.



The update also squashes a bunch of bugs that were annoying its users. For example, videos wouldn't always play back smoothly, and sometimes selfies would be flipped the wrong way. They also fixed problems specific to certain phones, like the Xiaomi 14 and OnePlus 12.

Here's a quick list of everything they fixed:

  • Support for Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
  • Addressed a stability issue while playing videos.
  • Addressed a clip orientation issue with the mirror front facing camera.
  • Addressed a number of LUT icon display issues.
  • Addressed an issue with screen size detection on OnePlus 12.
  • Addressed stability issues with Xiaomi 14.
  • Addressed an issue with display of duplicate clip after recording.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

Even if you're not a pro filmmaker, Blackmagic Camera is still a fun app to play around with, as it gives you a lot more control over how your videos look, with things like:

  • A better interface that's easier to use when you're filming
  • Support for LUTs, which are like filters for videos
  • The ability to see what you're filming on an external monitor through HDMI
  • Focus peaking, which highlights the parts of the image that are in focus
  • The option to record videos directly to an SSD drive for better quality
  • And a bunch of other advanced settings that pros use

Of course, for everyday quick photos and videos, you'll probably still use your phone's normal camera app. But if you want to get more serious about your videography, or just experiment with different looks, Blackmagic Camera is a great option, and it's free.
