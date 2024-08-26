Blackmagic Camera 1.2 adds Pixel 9 series support and fixes bugs

Image credit — Blackmagic

Pixel 9 Pro





Support for Google Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL .

, and . Addressed a stability issue while playing videos.

Addressed a clip orientation issue with the mirror front facing camera.

Addressed a number of LUT icon display issues.

Addressed an issue with screen size detection on OnePlus 12 .

. Addressed stability issues with Xiaomi 14 .

. Addressed an issue with display of duplicate clip after recording.

General performance and stability improvements.



Even if you're not a pro filmmaker, Blackmagic Camera is still a fun app to play around with, as it gives you a lot more control over how your videos look, with things like:



A better interface that's easier to use when you're filming

Support for LUTs, which are like filters for videos

The ability to see what you're filming on an external monitor through HDMI

Focus peaking, which highlights the parts of the image that are in focus

The option to record videos directly to an SSD drive for better quality

And a bunch of other advanced settings that pros use Even if you're not a pro filmmaker, Blackmagic Camera is still a fun app to play around with, as it gives you a lot more control over how your videos look, with things like:





Of course, for everyday quick photos and videos, you'll probably still use your phone's normal camera app. But if you want to get more serious about your videography, or just experiment with different looks, Blackmagic Camera is a great option, and it's free.