Black Shark Ring takes aim at Samsung Galaxy Ring with 180-day battery life and low price
The smart ring market is picking up steam as more companies jump in. Now, Black Shark, a Chinese gaming tech company backed by Xiaomi and known for its gaming smartphones and accessories, is also getting in on the action.
Black Shark has launched for sale in China the Black Shark Ring after teasing it for a while on its social media accounts, particularly on the Chinese platform Weibo (via Android Headlines). Although the brand hasn't unveiled all the details yet, it has shared some information about the smart ring's battery life, a few of its health-related features and its price.
According to multiple official posts on Weibo, the Black Shark Ring is set to provide an impressive 180 days of battery life. While the company hasn't disclosed the battery life on a single charge for the ring itself, the carrying case will offer a total of 180 days of battery life.
With such an extensive battery life, the Black Shark Ring will be competing against devices like the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Unveiled at MWC 2024, the upcoming Galaxy Ring is said to offer between five to nine days of usage. Other competitors in the market, like the Oura Ring, boast up to 7 days of battery life.
The Black Shark Ring tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, HRV (heart rate variability), and body temperature. The company also says it can track sleep patterns and data.
Regarding the price, the company has announced it will be 599 Chinese yuan (around $83 when directly converted). For example, the Oura Ring price starts at $299 and it has an additional subscription plan. There's no confirmation yet if the Black Shark Ring will be available outside of China. However, we will keep you informed with any updates.
As more companies join the smart ring market, these tiny wearables could become mainstream. They offer a perfect alternative for people who want to track health, sleep, and fitness data without wearing a smartwatch. With tech giants like Samsung joining the fray, even more companies will likely follow suit. Rumors suggest that Apple is also developing a smart ring, so customers will soon have plenty of options to choose from.
The Black Shark smart ring features a slim profile, measuring just 2.2mm thick, with a sleek black line running through the center. It is available in two color options at launch: Silver and Black & Red. Additionally, the smart ring offers "Smart Touch" functionality.
