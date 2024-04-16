Black Shark Ring takes aim at Samsung Galaxy Ring with 180-day battery life and low price



According to multiple official posts on Weibo, the Black Shark Ring is set to provide an impressive 180 days of battery life. While the company hasn't disclosed the battery life on a single charge for the ring itself, the carrying case will offer a total of 180 days of battery life.



The Black Shark smart ring features a slim profile, measuring just 2.2mm thick, with a sleek black line running through the center. It is available in two color options at launch: Silver and Black & Red. Additionally, the smart ring offers "Smart Touch" functionality.



The Black Shark Ring tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, HRV (heart rate variability), and body temperature. The company also says it can track sleep patterns and data.



Regarding the price, the company has announced it will be 599 Chinese yuan (around $83 when directly converted). For example, the Oura Ring price starts at $299 and it has an additional subscription plan. There's no confirmation yet if the Black Shark Ring will be available outside of China. However, we will keep you informed with any updates.