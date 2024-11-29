In a Black Friday’s must-have deal, Fitbit Charge 6 drops below $100
If you’ve been looking for a way to keep track of your health and fitness without the hassle of wearing a bulky smartwatch, a fitness tracker is the perfect solution. And lucky for you, the feature-packed and sleek Fitbit Charge 6 is still heavily discounted on Amazon!
Right now, you can grab the latest Fitbit Charge 6 in all its available colors for way less, thanks to an awesome Black Friday deal. It’s currently 38% off its regular price – that’s right, you can snag this fitness tracker for under $100!
Originally released just over a year ago, the Fitbit Charge 6 offers impressive features like Google Maps and Google Wallet integration, making it one of the most functional fitness trackers out there. With it, you can monitor:
- Heart rate
- Steps
- Sleep
- Oxygen saturation (SpO2)
- And so much more
The Fitbit Charge 6 also includes 40+ exercise modes and built-in GPS, making it the perfect choice for outdoor adventurers who like to track their runs, hikes, and more. Oh, and one of the coolest things about the Charge 6? It’s waterproof to 50 meters, so you can take it diving without worrying about damage. And let’s not forget the battery life – it lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, which is something most smartwatches can only dream of.
If you’re, however, set on getting a smartwatch instead, we have you covered with some amazing Black Friday smartwatch deals as well. And while you’re at it, don’t miss out on those Black Friday phone deals either.
Now, while Google is expected to launch the Fitbit Charge 7 later this year, it’s unlikely to come with this kind of price drop right away. Besides, the upgrades will likely be minor, so if you’ve been eyeing an affordable yet powerful fitness tracker, this is the one to grab.
If you’re, however, set on getting a smartwatch instead, we have you covered with some amazing Black Friday smartwatch deals as well. And while you’re at it, don’t miss out on those Black Friday phone deals either.
With the final hours of Black Friday here, don’t wait too long – this deal on the Fitbit Charge 6 won’t last forever!
Things that are NOT allowed: