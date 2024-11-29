In a Black Friday’s must-have deal, Fitbit Charge 6 drops below $100

Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
If you’ve been looking for a way to keep track of your health and fitness without the hassle of wearing a bulky smartwatch, a fitness tracker is the perfect solution. And lucky for you, the feature-packed and sleek Fitbit Charge 6 is still heavily discounted on Amazon!

Right now, you can grab the latest Fitbit Charge 6 in all its available colors for way less, thanks to an awesome Black Friday deal. It’s currently 38% off its regular price – that’s right, you can snag this fitness tracker for under $100!

Fitbit Charge 6 with 38% discount!

Get the Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker – packed with Google apps, built-in GPS, heart rate tracking on exercise equipment, health tools, 6-month Premium membership, and more – now with a generous 38% discount this Black Friday!
$60 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


Originally released just over a year ago, the Fitbit Charge 6 offers impressive features like Google Maps and Google Wallet integration, making it one of the most functional fitness trackers out there. With it, you can monitor:

  • Heart rate
  • Steps
  • Sleep
  • Oxygen saturation (SpO2)
  • And so much more

The Fitbit Charge 6 also includes 40+ exercise modes and built-in GPS, making it the perfect choice for outdoor adventurers who like to track their runs, hikes, and more. Oh, and one of the coolest things about the Charge 6? It’s waterproof to 50 meters, so you can take it diving without worrying about damage. And let’s not forget the battery life – it lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, which is something most smartwatches can only dream of.

Now, while Google is expected to launch the Fitbit Charge 7 later this year, it’s unlikely to come with this kind of price drop right away. Besides, the upgrades will likely be minor, so if you’ve been eyeing an affordable yet powerful fitness tracker, this is the one to grab.

If you’re, however, set on getting a smartwatch instead, we have you covered with some amazing Black Friday smartwatch deals as well. And while you’re at it, don’t miss out on those Black Friday phone deals either.

With the final hours of Black Friday here, don’t wait too long – this deal on the Fitbit Charge 6 won’t last forever!
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless