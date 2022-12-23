Best visual voicemail apps for Android and iOS
As much as they can be useful and convenient, voicemails can quickly become a hassle if they start to pile up. Thankfully, nowadays there are apps that provide us with a platform where you can easily sift through such daunting stacks of voicemail messages and save some of your precious time.
If you are in need of such a service then you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we will explain what visual voicemail is and how you can utilize it. Of course, we will also give you a list of our own picks for the best visual voicemail apps that are available right now.
Visual voicemail is a service that gives you easy access to all of the voicemails in a neatly organized and easy-to-understand structure. With visual voicemail, you can quickly see information like the person who’s sent the message, its duration, and when it was sent, and in most cases, you can also get a transcribed version of what was said.
Depending on what platform you decide to use, you can get different features related to visual voicemail. In general, though, most visual voicemail services include a dashboard that gathers all of the voicemail messages you receive, which gives you a quick overview and helps you navigate through them. You also get access to helpful information regarding the message itself and the person who has sent it.
Voicemail transcription is a feature that most visual voicemail services have, and it transforms the contents of a message into text. That way, you don’t have to listen through the voicemail but can quickly skim through the information, which is helpful when you are in a hurry or you can’t play the audio at that time and place.
Most voicemail apps will give the option to create your own voicemail greeting, which is very helpful if you have a business to run and want to make a good first impression while adding your personal touch. Some apps also take this further by allowing you to make specific greetings, tailored to individual phone numbers from your contact list.
We aimed at choosing apps that have good overall reputation and cover all the basics of what a visual voicemail service should offer. We also wanted to include apps that have their own special twist, to give that niche edge for individual use cases. Additionally, we looked for apps that are available on both iOS and Android, so that you can get them no matter what kind of phone you use.
Each of the applications we have picked for this list come with their own unique specialty. The best way to approach this is to first learn about what visual voicemail is all about to begin with. Then, it’s time to figure out what exactly you want to take out of such a service and how much you are willing to pay (or not pay) for it. After that it is a simple matter of checking which app fits your requirements the most and testing it out — most of them come with some type of free trial or even free features, so you should be able to get an idea whether it tickles your fancy or not.
If there is an application that can be considered a go-to choice for visual voicemail, then Google Voice would be that app. It is very easy to set up once installed and works as a voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) service for users of Google Workspace.
Google Voice’s visual voicemail feature is among the best, as it utilizes the company’s renowned proficiency in artificial intelligence to accurately transcribe voicemail. In fact, it is so good that it’s also capable of transcribing Spanish too, which is not something you can say about many other similar apps.
After a voicemail is transcribed, it is sent to your email, or your phone via text, or you can open it by simply going to the Google Voice app.
Another benefit of Google Voice is that the app is free, although you do have to pay for a subscription if you want to use some of its more advanced VoIP features.
Voicemail is the voice message you receive, while visual voicemail is a platform that houses all of your voicemails in one place, giving you the ability to view them all at once and pick the one you want to interact with.
Best visual voicemail apps in a nutshell:
- Google Voice — best budget option
- YouMail — best for avoiding unwanted calls
- HulloMail — best interface
- Voxist — best all-rounder
- InstaVoice — best for managing multiple phone numbers
What is visual voicemail?
What can I do with visual voicemail?
Visual voicemail essentials
Additionally, you can interact with the messages to rearrange, reply, delete, forward, and more. Many services also allow you to receive your voicemails in your email or via text as well.
Voicemail transcription
Voicemail greetings
How we chose the apps in this list
How do I choose the best visual voicemail app?
Best visual voicemail apps
YouMail
YouMail comes with all the usual bells and whistles of a visual voicemail app, with an emphasis on protecting you from unwanted calls. It has the option to automatically play an out-of-service tone to robocalls, telemarketers, and scammers. The best part about this call-block feature is that it comes for free with the app!
There are many other useful features that this application is capable of, but some of them require a paid subscription.
HulloMail’s strength as a visual voicemail app lies in its great interface. It gives you the option to save voicemails so that you can categorize them and find them more easily in the future. Making things even easier is HulloMail’s feature for searching specific voicemails and contacts from your list.
Some of its other features include blocking spam emails and unwanted callers. You can also tailor greetings for different contacts from your list.
There is no free version of the app, but you do have two weeks of a free trial, which should be just about enough to see whether you want to pay for this service or not.
Voxist is like the jack-of-all-trades app in this list. It offers accurate and fast voicemail transcription that is beautifully presented to you in the app, or you can view them in your email if you don’t have access to your phone.
If you have several phones you have to manage, then InstaVoice is the choice for you. Its unique perk is that it supports visual voicemail for up to 10 numbers! You also get voicemail transcriptions, all neatly presented to you in one place. You even get unlimited storage for your voicemails, so you can save them basically forever.
Another benefit to InstaVoice is that you can contact the person who’s left you a voicemail via chat or a call straight from the app. What makes things even better is the fact that the app is free, although there are some things that you need to pay for while using it.
What is the difference between voicemail and visual voicemail?
You also get the option to create personalized voicemails that you can schedule to be sent at specific times. Users can use YouMail’s services from any type of platform, including their phone, tablet, or via web browser.
Voxist
The app can transcript voicemail in more than just English if you sign up for the subscription plan, which also provides you with more personalized greetings, as well as additional phone numbers.
InstaVoice
