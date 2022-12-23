Best visual voicemail apps for Android and iOS

Best visual voicemail apps in a nutshell:

YouMail comes with all the usual bells and whistles of a visual voicemail app, with an emphasis on protecting you from unwanted calls. It has the option to automatically play an out-of-service tone to robocalls, telemarketers, and scammers. The best part about this call-block feature is that it comes for free with the app!You also get the option to create personalized voicemails that you can schedule to be sent at specific times. Users can use YouMail’s services from any type of platform, including their phone, tablet, or via web browser.There are many other useful features that this application is capable of, but some of them require a paid subscription.HulloMail’s strength as a visual voicemail app lies in its great interface. It gives you the option to save voicemails so that you can categorize them and find them more easily in the future. Making things even easier is HulloMail’s feature for searching specific voicemails and contacts from your list.Some of its other features include blocking spam emails and unwanted callers. You can also tailor greetings for different contacts from your list.There is no free version of the app, but you do have two weeks of a free trial, which should be just about enough to see whether you want to pay for this service or not.Voxist is like the jack-of-all-trades app in this list. It offers accurate and fast voicemail transcription that is beautifully presented to you in the app, or you can view them in your email if you don’t have access to your phone.The app can transcript voicemail in more than just English if you sign up for the subscription plan, which also provides you with more personalized greetings, as well as additional phone numbers.If you have several phones you have to manage, then InstaVoice is the choice for you. Its unique perk is that it supports visual voicemail for up to 10 numbers! You also get voicemail transcriptions, all neatly presented to you in one place. You even get unlimited storage for your voicemails, so you can save them basically forever.Another benefit to InstaVoice is that you can contact the person who’s left you a voicemail via chat or a call straight from the app. What makes things even better is the fact that the app is free, although there are some things that you need to pay for while using it.What is the difference between voicemail and visual voicemail?Voicemail is the voice message you receive, while visual voicemail is a platform that houses all of your voicemails in one place, giving you the ability to view them all at once and pick the one you want to interact with.