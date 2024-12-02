Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cyber Monday is here, and we're seeing epic Cyber Monday tablet deals right now. These incredible discounts allow you to save quite a lot of money on top-notch tablets from Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, and others.
Right now, Amazon Cyber Monday allows you to get Samsung's beast of a device, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, with savings of up to $1,000 off with trade-in.
If you're looking for an iPad, worry not - Cyber Monday has deals for you! The iPad Air 13-inch and 11-inch are now $100 off, while the brand-new 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is now $200 off at Amazon.
Tablet deals live updates
Cyber Monday iPad offers
Cyber Monday Galaxy Tab sales
If you're looking for a more affordable option, the capable Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now discounted by $150. Meanwhile, Google fans can get $140 off on the Pixel Tablet this Cyber Monday.
Check out the deals below and score huge Cyber Monday savings today!
Apple's iPads don't often get huge discounts, but you can still save quite the sum on a new iPad via a sweet Cyber Monday offer. For us, the best iPad deal ahead of Cyber Monday is on the speedy iPad Mini 6 with 256GB of storage, which can now be yours for $149 off its price. Another top Cyber Monday tablet promo is on the 11-inch iPad Air (M2) which is discounted by $100. Check out these top Cyber Monday iPad sales and more below!
Cyber Monday is always a great time for Galaxy Tab deals, and this year is no exception. In fact, some of the best Cyber Monday tablet offers we've found are on Samsung's tablets. You can save up to $1,000 on the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on Samsung.com or grab the Galaxy Tab S9+ at a huge $300 discount on Amazon. See these awesome Galaxy Tab deals for Cyber Monday offers and more below!
Cyber Monday tablet promos on the OnePlus Pad and Pixel Tablet
The OnePlus Pad and Google's Pixel Tablet offer even bigger value for money this Cyber Monday. Right now, you can save $109 on the first-gen OnePlus Pad. And if you're Team Pixel, you'll be pleased to learn that we've found two Cyber Monday tablet offers on the Pixel Tablet that allow you to save $140. Don't miss out!
Cyber Monday Lenovo tablet deals
Lenovo tablets always see price cuts for Cyber Monday. While the shopping event is still a few days away, we've already found some awesome Cyber Monday tablet deals on Lenovo slates that are simply unmissable. The best offer, in our opinion, is on the Lenovo Tab Plus 2024 with 128GB, letting you save $55 ahead of Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals
If you want a Windows-powered tablet, Microsoft's Surface Pro slates are the best choice. And right now, you can score one at a massive Cyber Monday discount. Below, you'll find a top tablet deal on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) that allows you to save $321. Just act fast and take advantage of this awesome Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface promo today!
Cyber Monday Amazon Fire deals
Amazon's Fire tablets are perfect if you're looking for an affordable slate for entertainment. The best part? We've found a few Cyber Monday tablet deals that let you save big on these already budget-friendly devices. One standout offer is on the Fire Max 11 with 128GB of storage, discounted by $120. Another top Amazon Fire tablet deal this Cyber Monday is on the Fire HD 10 with 64GB of storage, offering a 53% discount.
