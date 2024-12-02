Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more

Check out the deals below and score huge Cyber Monday savings today!





Tablet deals live updates







Iskra Petrova Tab S9 at Samsung Store: save $300 + up to $500 with trade-in! Tab S9 at Samsung Store: save $300 + up to $500 with trade-in The Samsung Store is offering an amazing deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 for Cyber Monday. You can now save $300 on the entry-level Galaxy Tab S9, straight up with no questions asked. On top of that though, you can save up to $500 more if you have an eligible device to trade in with Samsung. This offer is on the 256GB storage variant, but an offer on the 128GB one is also present. Don't miss out! $300 off (33%) $619 99 $919 99 Buy at Samsung

Iskra Petrova Pixel Tablet now $120 off

Pixel Tablet without Charging Speaker Dock 128GB: Save $120! Amazon is also selling the Pixel Tablet without an included Charging Speaker Dock. Currently, you can save $120 on the model with 128GB of storage and score one for just under $280. While it's not the most powerful tablet around, it's a device that is worth getting if you're looking for a tablet that's more of a home assistant than anything else. $120 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

Iskra Petrova Galaxy Tab S9 discounted by $300 Cyber Monday deal!

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $300 this Cyber Monday! Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage at a hefty $300 Cyber Monday discount, allowing you to score one for just under $620. The tablet offers fast performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is great for work. In addition, it boasts a beautiful 11-inch display that delivers an incredible watching experience. Act fast and save today! $300 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

Iskra Petrova Save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save $150 this Cyber Monday! Samsung's all new Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage space is currently $150 off its price. This means you can snag one for just under $850, which is an unmissable deal. Being one of Samsung's top-tier slates, this bad boy offers great performance and delivers an amazing watching experience. Don't miss out and save now! $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon











Jump to:





Cyber Monday iPad offers







Apple's iPads don't often get huge discounts, but you can still save quite the sum on a new iPad via a sweet Cyber Monday offer. For us, the best iPad deal ahead of Cyber Monday is on the speedy iPad Mini 6 with 256GB of storage, which can now be yours for $149 off its price. Another top Cyber Monday tablet promo is on the 11-inch iPad Air (M2) which is discounted by $100. Check out these top Cyber Monday iPad sales and more below!





Apple iPad (10th Generation) 256GB: Now $70 OFF on Amazon! The iPad 10 is on sale for Cyber Monday. The tablet can be yours for $70 off, which means you can get it for just under $430. It's great value for money, as its A14 Bionic chip still offers good performance. It also comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, which delivers a good watching experience for the price. Don't wait and save while you can! $70 off (14%) Buy at Amazon iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Save $100! Amazon is also selling the 13-inch M2-powered iPad Air at a 13% discount, cutting $100 off the tablet's usual price. Go for this one if you want a device with a bigger display and incredible performance but don't want to break the bank on an iPad Pro. It's great for both creative individuals and for regular entertainment use, which are among the two main use cases for an iPad. $100 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 256GB, 2024): Save $100 The powerful 11-inch iPad Air with an M2 chipset is currently $100 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday. You can snag this bad boy for just under $600, making it a true bargain. Apple's new iPad Air delivers incredible performance, but the only downside is its good — not great — LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon iPad Mini 6 256GB WiFi, Purple: Now $81 OFF on Amazon! The iPad Mini 6 with 256GB of storage is on sale for $81 off its price on Amazon. Boasting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, this compact fella offers speedy performance and is great for work. In addition, its 8.3-inch display is perfect for streaming content. And with dimensions of 7.69 x 5.31 x 0.25 inches, the slate is lightweight and easy to carry around. $81 off (12%) Buy at Amazon iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 256GB, 2024): Save $200! The new 13-inch iPad Pro with a powerful M4 chip and 256GB of storage is currently $200 off on Amazon, which is a great deal for this powerhouse. The tablet is the best Apple has to offer right now, and it's an incredible investment that will serve you well for years. Don't hesitate and get one for less today! $200 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) 64GB: Now $90 OFF at Walmart! The iPad 10 is on sale for Cyber Monday at Walmart, too. The tablet is discounted by $90 off and can be yours for just under $260. It's great value for money, as its A14 Bionic chip still offers good performance. It also comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, which delivers a good watching experience for the price. Don't wait and save while you can! $90 off (26%) $259 $349 Buy at Walmart iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Save $40! The latest iPad Mini 7 is also on sale this Cyber Monday. You can grab one for just under $460, saving $40. The tablet offers fast performance, and its compact size makes it easy to carry around. Don't hesitate and save today! Expired





Cyber Monday Galaxy Tab sales





Cyber Monday is always a great time for Galaxy Tab deals, and this year is no exception. In fact, some of the best Cyber Monday tablet offers we've found are on Samsung's tablets. You can save up to $1,000 on the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on Samsung.com or grab the Galaxy Tab S9 + at a huge $300 discount on Amazon. See these awesome Galaxy Tab deals for Cyber Monday offers and more below!





Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $1,000 with a trade-in! The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is discounted by $200 at Samsung as well. In addition, you can save up to an extra $800 with a trade-in or $50 without. Don't hesitate and save today! $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Save $150! Get the all-new Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage at a sweet $150 Cyber Monday discount. Equipped with a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, this tablet delivers an insane amount of firepower. In addition, it packs a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which makes it great for watching movies on the go. $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: Save $400! Best Buy is currently selling the uber-powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 256GB of storage at a massive $400 discount. This means you can snag one for just $800. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this bad boy can handle any task with ease. And with a beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED display, it delivers a great watching experience. In other words, this can be your new workhorse, as well as entertainment device. Don't miss out and save today! $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S9+256GB: Save $300! The 256GB option of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is on sale for a whopping $300 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. This means you can get it for less than $700. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the slate offers fast performance and is great for work. In addition, it has a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which makes it a top choice for entertainment. Don't hesitate! Save while you can! $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $300 this Black Friday! Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage at a hefty $300 Cyber Monday discount, allowing you to score one for just under $620. The tablet offers fast performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is great for work. In addition, it boasts a beautiful 11-inch display that delivers an incredible watching experience. Act fast and save today! $300 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 256GB: Save $200! Get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 256GB of storage for $200 off its price on Amazon. The tablet delivers fast performance thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset. In addition, it comes equipped with a 12.4-inch display, which delivers a great watching experience without breaking the bank. Act fast and save while you can! $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB: Save $150! The Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB of storage space is currently $150 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday. This means you can score one for just under $370. The slate rocks a mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset, giving it good performance. In addition, it comes with a built-in stylus and delivers a good watching experience. Act fast and save while you can! $150 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 128GB: Save $95! Grab the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with 128GB of storage on Amazon and save $95! The tablet delivers good performance for day-to-day tasks thanks to its Exynos 1280 chipset. Moreover, its 10.4-inch display with 2000 x 1200 resolution offers a pleasant watching experience without breaking the bank. Save today! $95 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A9+: Save $71! The budget Galaxy Tab A9+ is $71 off its price for Cyber Monday! This means you can get one for just under $150. While it's no powerhouse, its Snapdragon 695 chipset can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. Furthermore, its 11.0-inch display with 16:10 ratio makes it great for watching movies and TV shows without breaking the bank. $71 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





Cyber Monday tablet promos on the OnePlus Pad and Pixel Tablet





The OnePlus Pad and Google's Pixel Tablet offer even bigger value for money this Cyber Monday. Right now, you can save $109 on the first-gen OnePlus Pad. And if you're Team Pixel, you'll be pleased to learn that we've found two Cyber Monday tablet offers on the Pixel Tablet that allow you to save $140. Don't miss out!



Recommended Stories





OnePlus Pad 256GB: Save $109! Grab the OnePlus Pad for $109 off its price on Amazon and get this capable slate for just under $371. With its fast performance, beautiful display, and good battery life, the OnePlus Pad ranks among the top tablets on the market. Don't waste time and save on one now! $109 off (23%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 2: Save $70! The latest and greatest OnePlus Pad 2 is discounted by $70 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. This means you can get one for under $480 with this offer. The slate comes with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Thanks to this hardware, OnePlus' latest tablet delivers top-notch performance without breaking the bank. Act fast and save while you can! Expired

Pixel Tablet without Charging Speaker Dock: Save $140! Amazon is also selling the Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage, but without the Charging Speaker Dock. Right now, you can save $140 on this model and snag one for just under $360. Considering its budget-friendly price and the fact that this bad boy still packs a punch while delivering a great viewing experience, we think this is an offer you shouldn't miss. $140 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: Save $140! The Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is currently $140 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday. The tablet boasts a good performance thanks to its Tensor G2 chipset. It's great value for money, so act fast and save while you can! $140 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





Cyber Monday Lenovo tablet deals





Lenovo tablets always see price cuts for Cyber Monday. While the shopping event is still a few days away, we've already found some awesome Cyber Monday tablet deals on Lenovo slates that are simply unmissable. The best offer, in our opinion, is on the Lenovo Tab Plus 2024 with 128GB, letting you save $55 ahead of Cyber Monday.





Lenovo Tab Plus 2024 128GB: Save $55! Amazon is offering a sweet $55 discount on the budget Lenovo Tab Plus 2024 with 128GB of storage. This allows you to score this entertainment device for less than $250. The slate packs an 11.5-inch LCD display with 2K resolution and four powerful JBL speakers. Don't hesitate and save on this bad boy today! $55 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M11: Save $48! For Cyber Monday, Amazon slashes the price of the Lenovo Tab M11 by $48. With this discount, you can snag a unit for just under $160, turning it into a no-miss entertainment tablet for the whole family. It comes with a Folio Case and a stylus, which surely improve the overall value of this affordable device. $48 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M9 2023: Save $50! The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is currently $50 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The slate is quite affordable to begin with, but it's definitely a much more attractive option with this Black Friday deal! Don't miss out. $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M8 just $70: Perfect gift for your children! There are lots of ways to spend $70, but getting your child a tablet could be one of the better ways. With its 8-inch display and durable build, it's durable enough to survive children's inquisitive hands, and will do a decent job as in-car entertainment or indulging into entertainment games. $19 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals





If you want a Windows-powered tablet, Microsoft's Surface Pro slates are the best choice. And right now, you can score one at a massive Cyber Monday discount. Below, you'll find a top tablet deal on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) that allows you to save $321. Just act fast and take advantage of this awesome Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface promo today!





Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition, 2024): Save $321! The latest Microsoft Surface Pro is now sweetly discounted for Cyber Monday, available for $321 off its price. That being said, is temporarily out of stock right now. However, you can still place your order. Boasting a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, this 13-inch tablet can handle any task and is a top choice for a workhorse slate. Act fast and save while you can! $321 off (27%) Buy at Amazon





Cyber Monday Amazon Fire deals





Amazon's Fire tablets are perfect if you're looking for an affordable slate for entertainment. The best part? We've found a few Cyber Monday tablet deals that let you save big on these already budget-friendly devices. One standout offer is on the Fire Max 11 with 128GB of storage, discounted by $120. Another top Amazon Fire tablet deal this Cyber Monday is on the Fire HD 10 with 64GB of storage, offering a 53% discount.





Amazon Fire Max 11, 128GB: Save $120! This limited-time offer at Amazon brings the Fire Max 11 with 128GB of storage to its best price! This is the model without lockscreen ads. Get yours before it's too late and save $120 on your budget-friendly tablet for the whole family. $120 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB: Save 53%! The Fire HD 10 with 64GB of storage is currently on sale for 53% off its price for Cyber Monday. This is a good choice if you want an entertainment device that doesn't break the bank. That said, this is a limited-time offer, so you should hurry if you want to get one. $95 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Fire HD 8: Save 45%! If you're looking for an ultra-cheap 8-inch tablet that you intend to use mainly for streaming movies and videos, then the Fire HD 8 is the perfect tablet for you. Discounted by 45%, it's currently selling for just under $55. Act fast and save today! $45 off (45%) Buy at Amazon



