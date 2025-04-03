Copilot+ laptops just got more equal, but Snapdragon-powered ones still have the edge

The feature currently supports more than 40 languages for real-time English captions. Additionally, Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs are gaining support for Simplified Chinese (along with 27 other languages), with plans to extend this to AMD and Intel devices down the line.Aside from Live Captions, Microsoft is also upgrading its Voice Access feature. The latter lets users control their laptops through voice commands on Qualcomm-powered Copilot+ PCs.With this update, users will be able to interact with their devices in a more natural and flexible way, using more detailed commands. Support for devices powered by AMD and Intel is expected to roll out later this year.The latest update also brings Cocreator, a cool AI tool in Paint that generates images based on your text prompts and what you are drawing in real time.Microsoft is also broadening access to its AI-powered image editor and generator in the Photos app. These features, once exclusive to Snapdragon X Series Copilot+ PCs, are now rolling out to devices with AMD and Intel processors.

Cocreator (first image) and the AI-powered image editor (second image). | Image credit – Microsoft





However, if AI isn't your priority, finding alternative apps for Snapdragon-powered laptops can still be a bit of a challenge. While more apps are starting to support Snapdragon devices , it might still take some time for them to catch up to the performance and compatibility of x86-based Windows PCs.

With all that being said, don't expect to see these features right away. There might be a phased rollout, so some users will get them later than others. And if you want to get them as soon as possible, make sure you have downloaded the latest Windows update and the most up-to-date versions of Paint and Photos from the Microsoft Store.Overall, the latest update from Microsoft makes one thing pretty clear: if you want to be at the front of the line for AI features on Copilot+ PCs, opting for a Snapdragon-powered device is still the best bet. If you are using an AMD or Intel CPU, you might have to wait a bit longer to get the same experience.