Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Copilot+ laptops just got more equal, but Snapdragon-powered ones still have the edge

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Microsoft Laptops
Two Microsoft Surface devices on a light background.
If you have a Copilot+ PC running on an Intel or AMD chip, expect some new tricks coming your way as Microsoft is rolling out a major update to Windows Copilot. And if your laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X processor, you are not left out, too.

Microsoft is bringing its AI features to a wider range of Copilot+ PCs, including those with Intel and AMD processors. Thanks to the newest Windows update, users can now enjoy exclusive features like Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image and Image Creator on all Copilot+ devices powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V and Snapdragon X Series chips. On top of that, the update introduces the new Voice Access feature, although not for all.

A standout feature is Live Captions, which instantly converts audio into English subtitles from dozens of languages in real-time. Microsoft began testing Live Captions on Intel and AMD devices last December and the feature is now finally coming with the latest Windows 11 update.



The feature currently supports more than 40 languages for real-time English captions. Additionally, Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs are gaining support for Simplified Chinese (along with 27 other languages), with plans to extend this to AMD and Intel devices down the line.

Aside from Live Captions, Microsoft is also upgrading its Voice Access feature. The latter lets users control their laptops through voice commands on Qualcomm-powered Copilot+ PCs.

With this update, users will be able to interact with their devices in a more natural and flexible way, using more detailed commands. Support for devices powered by AMD and Intel is expected to roll out later this year.

The latest update also brings Cocreator, a cool AI tool in Paint that generates images based on your text prompts and what you are drawing in real time.

Microsoft is also broadening access to its AI-powered image editor and generator in the Photos app. These features, once exclusive to Snapdragon X Series Copilot+ PCs, are now rolling out to devices with AMD and Intel processors.

Cocreator (first image) and the AI-powered image editor (second image). | Image credit – Microsoft

With all that being said, don't expect to see these features right away. There might be a phased rollout, so some users will get them later than others. And if you want to get them as soon as possible, make sure you have downloaded the latest Windows update and the most up-to-date versions of Paint and Photos from the Microsoft Store.

Recommended Stories
Overall, the latest update from Microsoft makes one thing pretty clear: if you want to be at the front of the line for AI features on Copilot+ PCs, opting for a Snapdragon-powered device is still the best bet. If you are using an AMD or Intel CPU, you might have to wait a bit longer to get the same experience.

However, if AI isn't your priority, finding alternative apps for Snapdragon-powered laptops can still be a bit of a challenge. While more apps are starting to support Snapdragon devices, it might still take some time for them to catch up to the performance and compatibility of x86-based Windows PCs.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile users say upgrading in-store is becoming a thing of the past - and not everyone's happy
T-Mobile users say upgrading in-store is becoming a thing of the past - and not everyone's happy

Latest News

Available at a lovely discount, the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every penny at Walmart
Available at a lovely discount, the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every penny at Walmart
New report dives deeper into the familiar spec sheet of Samsung's affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE
New report dives deeper into the familiar spec sheet of Samsung's affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE
Verizon and T-Mobile clash over multi-billion 5G expand program
Verizon and T-Mobile clash over multi-billion 5G expand program
The robust Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to its best price on Amazon
The robust Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to its best price on Amazon
T-Mobile is handing out up to $1,050 to steal you from your current ISP
T-Mobile is handing out up to $1,050 to steal you from your current ISP
At $202 off, the speedy Razr (2024) is even harder to keep in stock
At $202 off, the speedy Razr (2024) is even harder to keep in stock
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless