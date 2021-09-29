Microsoft Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X is a much more modern-looking device than the Surface Pro 7. It offers nice specs, a nice 13-inch LCD display, and a premium build. Just like the rest of the Surface tablet family, it has a stand made out of metal.This tablet is powered by Microsoft’s SQ1 and SQ2 processors, which means Windows should run smoothly on the Surface Pro X. As far as Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals go, this tablet could be on sale with as much as a 40% discount.What if you want a Windows laptop though? Microsoft has a good laptop lineup that offers plenty of options to choose from. For example, the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Laptop Go offer premium and lightweight design, which is perfect for students that are often on the go. The Surface Book 3 is an even more practical device, with its retractable keyboard base, which allows it to be both a great laptop and a good tablet.The most premium Microsoft laptop is the Surface Laptop Studio. This is Microsoft’s equivalent of Apple’s MacBook Pro, but with some Surface touches. For example, its display can move forward and backward, allowing you to ditch the keyboard for the PixelSense Flow touchscreen. The Surface Laptop Studio supports the Surface Slim Pen, which combined with its 14.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate should make it great for sketching.All of Microsoft’s laptops should see discounts of up to $500 during this year’s biggest shopping event, which will make them one of the best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals ever.