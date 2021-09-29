Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
But Surface devices are expensive, at least when you pay their full retail price. For example, the newest Surface Duo 2, which is a dual-screen folding phone, retails for the hefty price of $1,499. That means that the Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals could be the most affordable way to buy one of these devices. So if you’re looking for a Surface for cheap, check out what to expect on Black Friday 2021 below.
- Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 8 deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro X deals
- Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Book 3 deals
Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 deals
The OG Surface Duo was a strange device, to say the least. It has two 5.6-inch screens that fold together, lacks back cameras, and looks very futuristic. The now one-year-old Android-powered Surface often sees discounts of almost half its original price. Expect such, if not bigger discounts during Black Friday as well, as the device’s successor was recently introduced.
Speaking of, the successor to the OG Surface Duo is the Surface Duo 2. The basic concept is kept the same - two folding screens, sleek and premium design, and a Windows flavored Android experience. Microsoft improved this new device a lot compared to its predecessor. It now has a much bigger battery, flagship processing power, better displays, and a back camera module. This dual-screen phone retails at $1,499, but even though it is a freshly released device you can expect discounts of up to $300, making it among the best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 8 deals
We move on to Microsoft’s tablets. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 8 are great Windows devices that combine the practicality of a tablet with the functionality of a full-fledged PC. The Surface Pro 7 might be almost a three-year-old device, but it still offers nice performance and doesn’t feel outdated, while its age means it is often heavily discounted. Expect Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals for the Surface Pro 7 to offer the tablet for as low as half its original retail price.
The Surface Pro 8 is the successor to the Surface Pro 7 which is to be released on October 5. This means that during Black Friday this Windows 10 powered tablet will still be a pretty new device, so expect minor discounts of up to $100.
Microsoft Surface Pro X
The Surface Pro X is a much more modern-looking device than the Surface Pro 7. It offers nice specs, a nice 13-inch LCD display, and a premium build. Just like the rest of the Surface tablet family, it has a stand made out of metal.
This tablet is powered by Microsoft’s SQ1 and SQ2 processors, which means Windows should run smoothly on the Surface Pro X. As far as Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals go, this tablet could be on sale with as much as a 40% discount.
Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Book 3 deals
What if you want a Windows laptop though? Microsoft has a good laptop lineup that offers plenty of options to choose from. For example, the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Laptop Go offer premium and lightweight design, which is perfect for students that are often on the go. The Surface Book 3 is an even more practical device, with its retractable keyboard base, which allows it to be both a great laptop and a good tablet.
The most premium Microsoft laptop is the Surface Laptop Studio. This is Microsoft’s equivalent of Apple’s MacBook Pro, but with some Surface touches. For example, its display can move forward and backward, allowing you to ditch the keyboard for the PixelSense Flow touchscreen. The Surface Laptop Studio supports the Surface Slim Pen, which combined with its 14.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate should make it great for sketching.
All of Microsoft’s laptops should see discounts of up to $500 during this year’s biggest shopping event, which will make them one of the best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals ever.