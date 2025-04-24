Best deals on laptops this week: save big on Chromebook and Windows devices
This week has been rich in laptop deals. Whether you are on the lookout for an inexpensive Chromebook or a high-end MacBook, there is something for everyone. These software platforms promise many updates to come and are light which makes them very future-proof.
Many deals on Windows 11-running laptops are currently available too. Amazon in particular is offering many laptops at significantly lower prices. We’ve gathered the ones we think are the best in this week’s best laptop deals roundup. Here we go.
Best deals on Windows laptops this week
We kick things off with a reliable everyday laptop. The ASUS laptop just dropped in price, now available for under $600 thanks to a $180 discount. This configuration features an Intel Core i3 processor, a generous 16GB of RAM, a fast 512GB SSD and it also boasts a large display and long-lasting battery, ideal for entertainment or your home office setup.
The HP 15t is currently available for just $700, and it packs serious specs that punch well above its price point, making it another bargain of a deal. Running on Windows 11 Pro, this laptop features a large Full HD display, perfect for productive users. Under the hood, it is powered by a speedy Intel Core i5 processor, backed by a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, giving you excellent multitasking abilities. With an all-day battery and sleek modern design, this is one of the best value-for-money laptops you can find in this price range.
Lenovo’s V15 laptop is currently $1,020 off, bringing its price down to under $500—an incredible value for what’s packed inside. It runs Windows 11 Pro and features a large Full HD display with an anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing as well. It comes with 32GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Powered by an Intel Celeron processor, the V15 is ideal for anyone who needs a reliable machine on a budget.
Best deals on Chromebooks this week
If you're looking for a fast, versatile Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is an excellent pick with this impressive discount. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, giving it enough muscle for multitasking, streaming, and productivity on the go. Its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen is a feature we don’t see often on a laptop of this price. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Chromebook is perfect for all-day use.
The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is one of the top deals you’ll find right now. It features a 14-inch Full HD display with an anti-glare coating for comfortable use in any lighting conditions. Powered by an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage, it should deliver an excellent performance for both work or entertainment scenarios. With Google AI features built-in and excellent battery life, this Chromebook is a safe long-term investment.
Another great ASUS laptop deal is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. Combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, this version of the ASUS Chromebook CM14 is perfectly suitable for web browsing, video streaming, and writing online. Its 14-inch anti-glare display keeps things easy on the eyes, while the slim, lightweight design makes it a great travel companion.
Best deals on MacBooks this week
One of Apple’s sleekest and most powerful laptops is getting a rare discount. Last year’s MacBook Air, powered by a fast Apple M3 processor, is now $200 off at Amazon. This deal is for the upgraded storage variant with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering excellent performance. With Apple’s signature premium build, exceptional battery life, and amazing software optimization, this lightweight powerhouse is both portable and very capable. If you've been eyeing a MacBook upgrade, now’s the time to snag this deal before it is gone.
Apple’s latest MacBook Air, powered by the brand-new M4 chip, is already seeing a discount. This version comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, offering fast, efficient performance for both everyday use and more demanding tasks. With its gorgeous screen, sleek metal design, and ultra-lightweight build, this is one of the most portable and powerful laptops you can buy right now.
One of the standout laptops in Apple's premium lineup, the 14.2-inch M4-powered MacBook Pro, is now available at a reduced price as well. This powerhouse features 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. Additionally, there's a fantastic deal on the 512GB storage version for those looking for a more affordable alternative. Don't miss out on these offers!
