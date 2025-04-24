Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Best deals on laptops this week: save big on Chromebook and Windows devices

Best deals on laptops this week: save big on Chromebook and Windows devices
This week has been rich in laptop deals. Whether you are on the lookout for an inexpensive Chromebook or a high-end MacBook, there is something for everyone. These software platforms promise many updates to come and are light which makes them very future-proof. 

Many deals on Windows 11-running laptops are currently available too. Amazon in particular is offering many laptops at significantly lower prices. We’ve gathered the ones we think are the best in this week’s best laptop deals roundup. Here we go.

Best deals on Windows laptops this week


We kick things off with a reliable everyday laptop. The ASUS laptop just dropped in price, now available for under $600 thanks to a $180 discount. This configuration features an Intel Core i3 processor, a generous 16GB of RAM, a fast 512GB SSD and it also boasts a large display and long-lasting battery, ideal for entertainment or your home office setup.

ASUS Vivobook with a 17.3-inch screen now $180 off at Amazon

$180 off (24%)
This ASUS laptop is now even cheaper than last week, with a $180 discount bringing its price to less than $600. This offer is for an Intel Core i3-powered version of the laptop, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. With both a large screen and battery, it is perfect for entertainment or your home office.
Buy at Amazon

HP 15t with Intel Core i5 now $600 off at Amazon

$600 off (46%)
This laptops runs Windows 11 Pro and features a large 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution. Its design is pretty modern, and it offers a whole day of battery life. This version of the HP 15t is powered by a fast Intel Core i5 processor, which is paired with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. At $700 this laptop is a steal.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo V15 15.6-inch Windows 11 laptop now $1,020 off at Amazon!

$1020 off (68%)
This beast of a laptop is a whopping $1,020 off, bringing its price down to below $500. You get a lot for your money with this one. The V15 comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled. It has a big Full HD screen with anti-glare coating, 32GB of RAM and a whole terabyte of SSD storage. The V15 is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and offers good battery life.
Buy at Amazon

The HP 15t is currently available for just $700, and it packs serious specs that punch well above its price point, making it another bargain of a deal. Running on Windows 11 Pro, this laptop features a large Full HD display, perfect for productive users. Under the hood, it is powered by a speedy Intel Core i5 processor, backed by a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, giving you excellent multitasking abilities. With an all-day battery and sleek modern design, this is one of the best value-for-money laptops you can find in this price range.

Lenovo’s V15 laptop is currently $1,020 off, bringing its price down to under $500—an incredible value for what’s packed inside. It runs Windows 11 Pro and features a large Full HD display with an anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing as well. It comes with 32GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Powered by an Intel Celeron processor, the V15 is ideal for anyone who needs a reliable machine on a budget.

Best deals on Chromebooks this week


If you're looking for a fast, versatile Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is an excellent pick with this impressive discount. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, giving it enough muscle for multitasking, streaming, and productivity on the go. Its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen is a feature we don’t see often on a laptop of this price. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Chromebook is perfect for all-day use.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with a $120 discount at Walmart

$279
$399
$120 off (30%)
This is one excellent Chromebook powered by an Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its standout feature is its touch-sensitive 14-inch Full HD screen. With a 10 hour battery life and an excellent discount, the Chromebook Plus CX34 is a sweet deal.
Buy at Walmart

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 with Core i3 at $100 off on Amazon

$100 off (25%)
One of the best deals on Chromebooks this week is of a laptop with a 14-inch Full HD screen with anti-glare coating. The Asus Chromebook Plus 514 offers good performance thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. With Google AI built-in and an excellent battery life, this laptop will stay relevant for years.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook CM14 now $121 off at Amazon

$121 off (43%)
This budget-friendly Chromebook by ASUS is now even more affordable with this amazingly good deal bringing its price down to under $200. Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, this laptop is suitable for basic browsing, video playing, and online writing. With a 14-inch anti-glare display and a light design, it is a nice travel companion.
Buy at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is one of the top deals you’ll find right now. It features a 14-inch Full HD display with an anti-glare coating for comfortable use in any lighting conditions. Powered by an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage, it should deliver an excellent performance for both work or entertainment scenarios. With Google AI features built-in and excellent battery life, this Chromebook is a safe long-term investment.

Another great ASUS laptop deal is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. Combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, this version of the ASUS Chromebook CM14 is perfectly suitable for web browsing, video streaming, and writing online. Its 14-inch anti-glare display keeps things easy on the eyes, while the slim, lightweight design makes it a great travel companion.

Best deals on MacBooks this week 


One of Apple’s sleekest and most powerful laptops is getting a rare discount. Last year’s MacBook Air, powered by a fast Apple M3 processor, is now $200 off at Amazon. This deal is for the upgraded storage variant with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering excellent performance. With Apple’s signature premium build, exceptional battery life, and amazing software optimization, this lightweight powerhouse is both portable and very capable. If you've been eyeing a MacBook upgrade, now’s the time to snag this deal before it is gone.

Apple MacBook Air 13.6 M3 now cheaper at Amazon

$200 off (15%)
Apple's very light and very premium-built MacBook Air from last year is now $200 off at Amazon. The offer is for the 16GB of RAM with 512GB of SSD storage variant. Its Apple M3 chip is very capable, offers amazing optimisation and excellent performance and battery life. Get it now before the deal is gone!
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13.6 M4 now with an $88 discount

$88 off (9%)
The freshest MacBook Air is also experiencing a drop in price. This Apple M4-powered beast comest with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, runs the latest MacOS with guaranteed updates for many years, and has an excellent screen combined with lightweight metal design. Grab yours at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2 M4 with savings of up to $150 on Amazon

$150 off (8%)
One of the most premium laptops in Apple's current lineup is now lower in price. The offer is for the 14.2-inch M4-powered Pro model, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This powerhouse is both light and modern-looking, with plenty of color choices. There is also a similar offer for the less-expensive 512GB of storage version.
Buy at Amazon

Apple’s latest MacBook Air, powered by the brand-new M4 chip, is already seeing a discount. This version comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, offering fast, efficient performance for both everyday use and more demanding tasks. With its gorgeous screen, sleek metal design, and ultra-lightweight build, this is one of the most portable and powerful laptops you can buy right now. 

One of the standout laptops in Apple's premium lineup, the 14.2-inch M4-powered MacBook Pro, is now available at a reduced price as well. This powerhouse features 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. Additionally, there's a fantastic deal on the 512GB storage version for those looking for a more affordable alternative. Don't miss out on these offers!
