Best deals on laptops this week: save big on Chromebook and Windows devices

This week has been rich in laptop deals. Whether you are on the lookout for an inexpensive Chromebook or a high-end MacBook, there is something for everyone. These software platforms promise many updates to come and are light which makes them very future-proof.



Many deals on Windows 11-running laptops are currently available too. Amazon in particular is offering many laptops at significantly lower prices. We’ve gathered the ones we think are the best in this week’s best laptop deals roundup. Here we go.





Best deals on Windows laptops this week

We kick things off with a reliable everyday laptop. The ASUS laptop just dropped in price, now available for under $600 thanks to a $180 discount. This configuration features an Intel Core i3 processor, a generous 16GB of RAM, a fast 512GB SSD and it also boasts a large display and long-lasting battery, ideal for entertainment or your home office setup.

ASUS Vivobook with a 17.3-inch screen now $180 off at Amazon $180 off (24%) This ASUS laptop is now even cheaper than last week, with a $180 discount bringing its price to less than $600. This offer is for an Intel Core i3-powered version of the laptop, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. With both a large screen and battery, it is perfect for entertainment or your home office. Buy at Amazon HP 15t with Intel Core i5 now $600 off at Amazon $600 off (46%) This laptops runs Windows 11 Pro and features a large 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution. Its design is pretty modern, and it offers a whole day of battery life. This version of the HP 15t is powered by a fast Intel Core i5 processor, which is paired with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. At $700 this laptop is a steal. Buy at Amazon Lenovo V15 15.6-inch Windows 11 laptop now $1,020 off at Amazon! $1020 off (68%) This beast of a laptop is a whopping $1,020 off, bringing its price down to below $500. You get a lot for your money with this one. The V15 comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled. It has a big Full HD screen with anti-glare coating, 32GB of RAM and a whole terabyte of SSD storage. The V15 is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and offers good battery life. Buy at Amazon

The HP 15t is currently available for just $700, and it packs serious specs that punch well above its price point, making it another bargain of a deal. Running on Windows 11 Pro, this laptop features a large Full HD display, perfect for productive users. Under the hood, it is powered by a speedy Intel Core i5 processor, backed by a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, giving you excellent multitasking abilities. With an all-day battery and sleek modern design, this is one of the best value-for-money laptops you can find in this price range.



Lenovo's V15 laptop is currently $1,020 off, bringing its price down to under $500—an incredible value for what's packed inside. It runs Windows 11 Pro and features a large Full HD display with an anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing as well. It comes with 32GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Powered by an Intel Celeron processor, the V15 is ideal for anyone who needs a reliable machine on a budget.