iPad mini: price, best deals, and where to preorder

Doroteya Borisova
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad mini: price, deals, and where to preorder
The 6th generation of Apple's iconic iPad mini is official, and although we're still in the pre-order stage, there are already plenty of options as to where to get the shiny new device (and some price variances, too). 

The iPad mini 6 is a vastly redesigned, improved version of the previous generation of the tiny tablet, sporting some features which were previously only seen on the iPad Pro (such as the AI-based Center Stage). One of its highlights was the integration of a USB-C port for great versatility in external device connections, as well as 5G support for the first time ever on an iPad mini.

Some other features included 2nd gen Apple Pencil support, as well as an edge-to-edge display (Touch ID was integrated into the top frame). Both of the iPad's cameras are 12MP, with the primary camera lens featuring a f/1.8 aperture and the ability to record in 4k (the selfie camera has both Ultra Wide and Center Stage).

As for colors, you can get the iPad mini (2021) in any of the four lovely pastel shades: Purple, Pink, Sarlight, and Space Gray.

iPad mini 6: best deals and where to buy


Amazon, Best Buy, and some other large retailers have naturally gotten first dibs on the iPad mini 6, and whether you choose to order directly from Apple or from a third-party vendor is entirely up to you. On occasion, you can get significant discounts or deals even on brand new Apple gadgets with a bit of diligent research, and we're here to do just that for you. 

Buy iPad mini 6 at Amazon


Amazon is one of the first retailers to have stocked up on the iPad mini 6, although it isn't available in stores just yet. If you pre-order from Amazon now, your order will be shipped starting September 24, the listing says.

All four of the colors are up there to choose from, although the Wifi + 5G variant is only available with 64GB of storage (the Wi-Fi only iPad mini is available in both 64GB and 256GB).

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi - 64GB

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi - 256GB

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi + 5G - 64GB

Buy at Amazon


Buy iPad mini 6 at Walmart


Walmart, rather surprisingly, currently has the best deal on the iPad mini 6 out of all other vendors, particularly for the Wi-Fi-only variant. You can save up to 51$ if you buy either the 64GB, or the 256GB Wi-Fi only version. Pre-orders are all expected to have been delivered to U.S. customers by the end of September. 

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi - 64GB, various colors

$40 off (8%)
$459
$499
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi - 256GB, various colors

$51 off (8%)
$599
$649 99
Buy at Walmart



Buy iPad mini 6 at Apple


Of course, the iPad mini 6 is available directly from the Apple online store itself, although in general you'd be hard-pressed to see any discounts there in the coming future. 

Apple iPad mini 6

64 GB Wi-Fi model

$499
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad mini 6

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model

$799
Buy at Apple


Buy iPad mini 6 at Verizon


The iPad mini 2021 doesn't appear at all on competing mobile carrier T-mobile's site, and is still listed as "coming soon" at AT&T online. However, Verizon is on top of the tablet game this year, with the Apple device already listed for pre-order in all four colors on its website. Naturally, being a mobile service provider, Verizon doesn't carry the Wi-Fi-only version of the iPad mini 6, only the 5G-capable variant.

For the 64GB option, you can either pay it off over 30 months for $18.33/mo, or over 24 months for $22.91/mo.

And as for the 256GB model, a 30-month finance plan will be $23.33/mo, or $29.16/mo over 24 months.

Apart from the popular financing purchase option, of course, you can also buy the tablet via a one-time purchase for the retail price of $649.99 or $799.99.

Apple iPad mini 6

Apple iPad mini (2021) - 64GB Wi-Fi + 5G LTE

$18 33 /mo
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPad mini 6

Apple iPad mini (2021) - 256GB Wi-Fi + 5G LTE

$23 33 /mo
Buy at Verizon


Buy iPad mini 6 at Best Buy


Best Buy has already set itself apart from the other retailers by offering two free gifts with the purchase of any of the iPad mini 6 models: namely a free Apple Music music subscription for 6 months, and another free 6-month subscription to the Apple News+ newsletter (both gifts are for new subscribers only).

You can buy the iPad mini (2021) from Best Buy either at full price, or through a 12-month financing option.

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + 5G (64GB), includes 2 gifts

Gift
$649 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + 5G (256GB), includes 2 gifts

Gift
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi (64GB), includes 2 gifts

Gift
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi (256GB), includes 2 gifts

Gift
$649 99
Buy at BestBuy


Buy iPad mini 6 at B&H


Although B&H specializes in photography equipment, it seems to have deemed the iPad mini 6's camera professional enough to include the novelty tablet in their online store. Just like everywhere else, the iPad mini is available here in all 4 colors as a one-time purchase (no financing option here). Pre-orders are expected to ship on October 5.

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi - 64GB

$499
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi - 256GB

$649
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi + 5G LTE - 64GB

$649
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi + 5G - 256GB

$799
Buy at B&H Photo


This is about everywhere you can buy the iPad mini 6 for now, and we'll definitely keep you posted any time there's an update.

On a side note, with the newly released iPad mini (2021) stealing all the glory on the miniature tablet market right now, its predecessor—the Pad mini (2019)—has seen some pretty mouth-watering price cuts on the market lately. And despite being a couple of years old, that tablet can definitely still hold its own and is remains one of the top choices. 

In case you'd like to take a look, you can check out our best deals on the iPad mini (2019)




