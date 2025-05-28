Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Best Google Pixel Buds deals: enhance your listening with these generous offers

We’ve gathered all the best Pixel Buds deals available right now in this article. Check them out and save while they last!

A close-up of the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Looking for the best Google Pixel Buds deals? Whether you're after the latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 with top-tier ANC or the budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series, we've got you covered.

Our team of elite deal hunters has scoured the web and listed the top Pixel Buds offers right here in this very space. We don't know how long these deals will last, so we encourage you to act fast and secure a pair while the promos are still hot.

Best Pixel Buds Pro deals


Pixel Buds Pro 2: Save $30 at Walmart

$219
$249
$30 off (12%)
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Porcelain are available at a sweet discount at Walmart that knocks them to $219. Get yours before it's too late!
Buy at Walmart

Pixel Buds Pro: Save 25% on Amazon!

$50 off (25%)
The Pixel Buds Pro, Google's former flagship earphones, are now available at a sweet 25% discount on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $150. Don't wait—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro: Save 44% at Walmart!

$112 95
$199 99
$87 off (44%)
Walmart also has a sweet deal on the OG Pixel Buds Pro. At the moment, you can treat yourself to a pair for just $112.95, down from about $200. That’s a solid $87 in savings.
Buy at Walmart

You can currently score sweet discounts on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Right now, Walmart is offering Google's current flagship earphones for $30 off, letting you grab a pair for just $219 instead of the usual $249.

If you're looking to spend even less on a pair of high-end earbuds, consider the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro instead. Amazon has them at 25% off, bringing the price to just under $150. Walmart also has a lovely deal, slashing 44% off, letting you get a pair for only $112.95.

Best Pixel Buds A-series deals


Pixel Buds A-Series: Now 21% OFF at Walmart

$78
$99
$21 off (21%)
The Pixel Buds A-Series in White are now 21% off at Walmart. They offer a comfy fit, Adaptive Sound, and up to 24 hours of playtime with the case. Take advantage of this solid deal while it lasts!
Buy at Walmart

With rich sound, a comfortable fit, and seamless Google Assistant integration, the Pixel Buds A-Series deliver premium features at a budget-friendly price—making them the go-to earbuds for Pixel users who don’t want to overspend. The best part? They often get sweet discounts at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. In fact, they’re on sale at Walmart right now.

A third-party seller is offering a nice $21 discount on the white model, letting you grab a pair for just $78—not too shabby, considering they usually go for $99.
