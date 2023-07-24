This is the best deal on the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T variant we have seen so far!





Get a brand new OnePlus 10T and save $200 while you are at it! This is the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant in Moonstone Black. $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





Believe it or not, this is the best price we have seen this OnePlus 10T variant go for yet, so if you've had your eye on it now is the time to go for that purchase! Besides the already mentioned, you are also getting a well decked out spec sheet including some of the fastest charging possible, reaching up to 150W (150W SuperVOOC fast charging, as OnePlus has dubbed it).





The OnePlus 10T will also be a perfect companion for you if you enjoy playing mobile games, as it comes with the very capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm, which is the same chipset featured on the recently announced Nothing Phone (2). Not to mention the 16GB of RAM and super-fast UFS 3.1 storage, which is the fastest type of storage currently being used on flagship phones.





One thing to keep in mind before you decide to hit that "Buy Now" button, is that the OnePlus 10T is not exactly known for outstanding camera quality. That is not to say you won't get decent images or video out of it, just not the best. With this $200 price cut, however, that's more than enough compensation for this one setback, especially given all of the other pros the phone comes with.





As a bit of a side note, there is also a 28% discount if you decide to add a bumper case to your purchase that comes in OnePlus' classic OG sandstone material (the real fans will know what we are talking about).