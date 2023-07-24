Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

This is the best deal on the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T variant we have seen so far!

Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This is the best deal on the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T variant we have seen so far!
Get your hands on the OnePlus 10T — a phone with some of the best battery life on the market in 2023 for $200 less than its usual price at Amazon. We are talking an almost 30% discount here, and the deal is on the higher spec model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Get a brand new OnePlus 10T and save $200 while you are at it!

This is the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant in Moonstone Black.
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Believe it or not, this is the best price we have seen this OnePlus 10T variant go for yet, so if you've had your eye on it now is the time to go for that purchase! Besides the already mentioned, you are also getting a well decked out spec sheet including some of the fastest charging possible, reaching up to 150W (150W SuperVOOC fast charging, as OnePlus has dubbed it).

The OnePlus 10T will also be a perfect companion for you if you enjoy playing mobile games, as it comes with the very capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm, which is the same chipset featured on the recently announced Nothing Phone (2). Not to mention the 16GB of RAM and super-fast UFS 3.1 storage, which is the fastest type of storage currently being used on flagship phones.

One thing to keep in mind before you decide to hit that "Buy Now" button, is that the OnePlus 10T is not exactly known for outstanding camera quality. That is not to say you won't get decent images or video out of it, just not the best. With this $200 price cut, however, that's more than enough compensation for this one setback, especially given all of the other pros the phone comes with.

As a bit of a side note, there is also a 28% discount if you decide to add a bumper case to your purchase that comes in OnePlus' classic OG sandstone material (the real fans will know what we are talking about). 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Future iPhone to have no bezels at all if rumors turn out to be true
Future iPhone to have no bezels at all if rumors turn out to be true
Hurry up and get Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger at a rare discount in your favorite variant
Hurry up and get Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger at a rare discount in your favorite variant
Save big on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon, but act fast
Save big on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon, but act fast
Spotify announces price hikes in over 50 countries, including the US and UK
Spotify announces price hikes in over 50 countries, including the US and UK
This is the best deal on the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T variant we have seen so far!
This is the best deal on the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T variant we have seen so far!
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get pricier, claims another source
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get pricier, claims another source
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless