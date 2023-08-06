Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones

Pixel users might soon get another in-store option to turn to when they need to have their Pixel repaired. Currently, Pixel users can go into one of the two New York City-based Google Stores or any uBreakiFix location. But multiple sources have told 9to5Google that big box tech retailer Best Buy is in the process of training its Geek Squad staff on how to repair Google Pixel handsets.











This wouldn't be the first arrangement that Best Buy has to repair smartphones in-store. The retailer handles repairs for the iPhone and teams up with Samsung to fix certain Galaxy handsets including the manufacturer's folding models. At first, Best Buy will limit in-store Pixel repairs to its larger stores in major cities like New York and Los Angeles, and these repairs could kick off as soon as next month. Depending on the device, Best Buy charges about $230 for a screen replacement and less than $100 to replace a battery on an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy handset.





Best Buy notes that screen repairs can be completed the same day that an iPhone 6s or newer is brought in to be fixed. Select Best Buy stores offer the same for Galaxy devices. Best Buy says that it uses genuine Apple parts for iPhone repairs and genuine Samsung parts for Galaxy repairs. On its website promoting in-store Galaxy repairs, Best Buy says that it handles:





Cracked screens

Back glass

Display issues

Audio issues

Power/charging/battery issues

Button replacement

Camera replacement

Wi-Fi troubleshooting

Software issues

And more

While we won't know for sure until Best Buy posts a similar page for its in-store Pixel repairs, we would imagine that there will be a similar list of repairs Best Buy will perform for Pixel models. And if you sign up for a membership to My Bet Buy Total ($179.99 a year) you get 20% off the price of all repairs. Pixel users need to wait for an announcement from Best Buy making this rumor official before taking their busted Pixel handsets to the closest Best Buy location to be fixed.

