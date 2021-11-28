Notification Center

Apple Tablets

Best Buy has the best iPad mini 6 sale ever, and it's nearly sold out

Doroteya Borisova
By
0

Best Buy has the best iPad mini 6 (2021) sale ever
Best Buy is currently offering the best Black Friday deal we've yet seen on Apple's newest miniature iPad iteration. Released on the 24th of September, the 6th generation of the iPad mini—or the iPad mini 2021, as it doesn't technically have a novel name—houses Apple's powerful new A15 Bionic chip, bringing faster performance than ever before.

However, the iPad mini 6's most iconic feature that turned heads upon its release, is Apple's decision to integrate a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, instead of Apple's own Lightning connector which has up to now been an indelible part of the Apple ecosystem.

The USB-C port allows for much faster data transfer rates, as well as unlimited versatility allowing you to connect a myriad of other devices to your iPad. USB Type-C is a highly standard communication protocol for most tech devices and accessories, while the Lightning port is exclusive to Apple devices.

Quite fittingly, the iPad mini 6 also supports Wi-Fi 6, the newest and fastest Wi-Fi protocol, while the previous model maxed out with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, or Wi-Fi 5. And the screen is much larger, although the overall size of the tablet is the same. This is because the iPad mini 6 features an edge-to-edge display, for the first time designed without a dedicated home button. 

If this isn't enough to convince you that the iPad mini 2021 is a worthy upgrade, then the delectable Black Friday discount that's live at Best Buy right now most likely will. If you don't mind buying the tablet on an installment plan (which is more convenient for most people, anyway), particularly with Verizon, you'll end up saving $150.

Over the course of 30 months, the tablet will end up costing you only $500, instead of the regular $650. This is for the 64GB version—Best buy is also running a deal on the 256GB version, but unfortunately, it is all sold out and we don't know if there will be any more in stock before Black Friday's over. So, hurry up and get your hands on the last remaining deal before it runs out of stock as well!

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini (2021) 64GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular - Space Gray (Verizon)

$5 off (23%)
$16 66 /mo
$21 66
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad mini 6

(SOLD OUT) iPad mini (2021) 256GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular - Pink (Verizon)

$5 off (19%)
$21 66
$26 66
Buy at BestBuy

Related phones

Apple iPad mini 6 specs
Apple iPad mini 6 specs
Review
9.0
$5off $22 Special BestBuy $5off $17 Special BestBuy $150off $500 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 8.3 inches 2266 x 1488 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB,
  • Battery 5078 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 15.x

