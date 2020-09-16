Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Accessories Apple Wearables

Best Buy's Apple Watch Series 6 deal nets you free subscriptions

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 16, 2020, 8:35 AM
Best Buy's Apple Watch Series 6 deal nets you free subscriptions
You'd be waiting in vain for Apple to discount its new Watch Series 6 outside of a few isolated annual events but carriers like T-Mobile or Verizon are already stepping in with price promos, and third-party retailers like Best Buy have to stay competitive, too.

While Verizon takes $100 off the Watch 6 price with a plan and T-Mobile is introducing $10/month unlimited data for it on a Family Setup, Best Buy throws in something arguablymore valuable - free subscription to Apple services.

Best Buy Apple Watch 6 deal


Those who order the Watch 6 from Best Buy will get four free months of Apple Music and News+ subscriptions, but the whopping six months for Apple's new Fitness+ curated service for health nuts. That's $140 in service subscriptions as each of those is $9.99/month, even if you count the new $29.95 Apple One Premier bundle as there are more services in it.


As a reminder, the new Watch 6 sports updated internals but still the same 18-hour battery life as the Watch 5, but it adds new heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, as well as an always-on display. Prices start at $399 for the GPS version, and $499 for the Cellular model, and you can shave some of those off at Best Buy, if you were intent on Apple service subscriptions anyway.


Related phones

Watch Series 6 (44mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) View Full specs
  • Display 1.8 inches
    448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak makes us excited... about the S21+ 5G
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Review: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
Apple iPad Air 4th gen, iPad 8th gen now official: Faster, flashier than ever

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Popular stories
Leaked Target ad and Apple's YouTube channel might hold clues to iPhone 12 launch plans

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless