Best Buy's Apple Watch Series 6 deal nets you free subscriptions

Best Buy Apple Watch 6 deal





Those who order the Watch 6 from Best Buy will get four free months of Apple Music and News+ subscriptions, but the whopping six months for Apple's new Fitness+ curated service for health nuts. That's $140 in service subscriptions as each of those is $9.99/month, even if you count the new $29.95 Apple One Premier bundle as there are more services in it.









As a reminder, the new Watch 6 sports updated internals but still the same 18-hour battery life as the Watch 5, but it adds new heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, as well as an always-on display. Prices start at $399 for the GPS version, and $499 for the Cellular model, and you can shave some of those off at Best Buy, if you were intent on Apple service subscriptions anyway.









You'd be waiting in vain for Apple to discount its new Watch Series 6 outside of a few isolated annual events but carriers like T-Mobile or Verizon are already stepping in with price promos, and third-party retailers like Best Buy have to stay competitive, too.