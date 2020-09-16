Best Buy's Apple Watch Series 6 deal nets you free subscriptions









Best Buy Apple Watch 6 deal





Those who order the Watch 6 from Best Buy will get four free months of Apple Music and News+ subscriptions, but the whopping six months for Apple's new Fitness+ curated service for health nuts. That's $140 in service subscriptions as each of those is $9.99/month, even if you count the new $29.95 Apple One Premier bundle as there are more services in it.









As a reminder, the new Watch 6 sports updated internals but still the same 18-hour battery life as the Watch 5, but it adds new heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, as well as an always-on display. Prices start at $399 for the GPS version, and $499 for the Cellular model, and you can shave some of those off at Best Buy, if you were intent on Apple service subscriptions anyway.







