The best budget Bluetooth speaker you can find - updated August 2021

The JBL Flip series of portable Bluetooth speakers is immensely popular and for a good reason. The JBL Flip 5 is no exception - it has it all, it does it all. You get 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, an IPX7 rating to keep the party going around pools or in the rain, and there’s also a protective case included.



The whole thing is pretty lightweight and portable and it’s the go-to speaker for outdoor parties, mountain hiking, beach get-togethers, and everything in between. The JBL Flip 5 features big drivers that are positioned far apart for good stereo effect, and last but not least, it charges through USB-C.



The price of this budget Bluetooth speaker is just above our threshold but you can find it discounted pretty much anywhere.

Pros Quality materials

Quality materials IPX7 waterproof

IPX7 waterproof Lightweight

Lightweight Shockproof case

Shockproof case USB-C charging port

USB-C charging port Great battery life

Great battery life The price Cons No Bluetooth 5

No Bluetooth 5 No high-resolution audio codecs







Anker Soundcore Flare 2

If you want to keep things even more affordable but don’t want to say goodbye to any features, the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 is the perfect solution. This Bluetooth speaker is a thing of beauty. It’s pretty stylish and comes with LED lighting that creates a unique atmosphere with 6 lighting patterns.



The Anker Soundcore Flare 2 also comes equipped with a custom-designed DSP chip and dual bass radiators. Anker calls this BassUp and as the name suggests, it can deliver powerful bass to keep the party going.



This budget Bluetooth speaker is also IPX7 waterproof, it features a large battery capable of powering it for up to 12 hours, and with PartyCast you can connect hundreds of Flare 2 speakers for the ultimate party experience. It also charges through USB-C, and the price is extremely affordable.

Pros 360-degrees sound

360-degrees sound 6 LED lighting modes

6 LED lighting modes IPX7 waterproof

IPX7 waterproof BassUp technology

BassUp technology Great battery life

Great battery life USB-C charging

USB-C charging EQ controls

EQ controls The price Cons No 3.5mm aux jack

No 3.5mm aux jack Can stand only vertically







Sony SRS-XB23

When music is all about that bass, you can’t go wrong with Sony’s Bluetooth speakers. The Japanese company patented its Extra Bass technology decades ago, and it delivers every time you push that play button.



There’s a lot of choice in the SRS range of speakers but to keep things “budget” we’re focusing our attention on the SRS-XB23. It’s a solid speaker with some neat features - such as the full-range speakers, coupled with dual passive radiators to offer the aforementioned powerful bass.



Just like the other entries on our list, this budget Bluetooth speaker is waterproof but this time the rating is IP67, which means it can be submerged in freshwater (although we don’t recommend it). It charges through USB-C and has a bunch of hardware control buttons on the back.



The Sony SRS-XB23 also supports three codecs - SBC, AAC, and LDAC, and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It’s also very stylish, and the price is good.

Pros Sony Extra Bass technology

Sony Extra Bass technology IP67 waterproof

IP67 waterproof USB-C charging port

USB-C charging port Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs

SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs Price Cons No RGB lights

No RGB lights Doesn't get very loud

No RGB lights Doesn't get very loud No wired input







Bose SoundLink Color II





This Bluetooth speaker is also waterproof but with an IPX4 rating, meaning it can withstand water splashes from any direction, just don’t shower with it and don’t submerge it in water.



One potential drawback is the battery life - it’s rated to go on for up to 8 hours on a single charge, which is 30% shorter than its competitors on the list. The Bose Soundlink Color II is a small and lightweight budget Bluetooth speaker that comes with some cool features. There’s a built-in microphone so you can take calls from up to 30 feet away. It also works perfectly with all smart assistants - Google Assistant , Alexa, and Siri.This Bluetooth speaker is also waterproof but with an IPX4 rating, meaning it can withstand water splashes from any direction, just don’t shower with it and don’t submerge it in water.One potential drawback is the battery life - it’s rated to go on for up to 8 hours on a single charge, which is 30% shorter than its competitors on the list.

Pros Stylish design

Stylish design Compact

Compact IPX4 water-resistant

IPX4 water-resistant Voice pairing

Voice pairing Smart assistant support Cons Battery life not stellar

Battery life not stellar Only splash-proof

Only splash-proof Not that cheap







Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1





The Bang&Olufsen Beosound A1 is a stunning Bluetooth speaker. It normally costs around $200, which is far from the “budget” moniker but there are deals and discounts that can allow you to get this little gem for cheap.



The build quality is excellent, which is to be expected from a brand like B&O. It’s an amalgamation of aluminum, leather, and polymer. The Beosound A1 is dust and water-resistant, and also extremely portable. There’s a USB-C port for charging, but you won’t need it as the battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.



This little thing is also quite powerful with a peak performance of 2x140W. Lots of color options to choose from as well!

Pros Amazing build quality

Amazing build quality Portable

Portable Powerful for its size

Powerful for its size USB-C charging

USB-C charging 24-hour battery life Cons Expensive







Conclusion





So there you have it - the best budget Bluetooth speaker you can find in 2021. If you haven't found your favorite brand or model on this list, fret not! It's a work-in-progress. There are so many budget Bluetooth speakers and their prices are as volatile as a cryptocurrency, so there's a good chance things would change pretty soon. Meanwhile, take your music anywhere you go because Summer is about to end, and as the Starks say "Winter is coming!"

The HiFi home system is dead, long live the Bluetooth speaker! Well, it’s a huge exaggeration but many people nowadays prefer to get a compact and cheap Bluetooth speaker rather than invest money and effort into building a sophisticated audio system.We live in a golden age, really. Audiophiles may pout as much as they like but the truth is that today you can get an amazing sounding device for less than a hundred dollars. And you don’t need to deal with record players, expensive DACs, amplifiers, and that kind of stuff.To each their own, I’m not saying that there’s no difference between a high-end audiophile system and a budget Bluetooth speaker. I must be mad to say such a thing. All I’m saying is that for all practical purposes people can enjoy the ease of use and affordability of a good budget Bluetooth speaker.Today we’re going to list some of the aforementioned Bluetooth speakers, and because “budget” is a thing subjective, we’re gonna hover between around the $100 mark.