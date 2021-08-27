The best budget Bluetooth speaker you can find - updated August 2021

The best budget Bluetooth speaker you can find - updated August 20210
We live in a golden age, really. Audiophiles may pout as much as they like but the truth is that today you can get an amazing sounding device for less than a hundred dollars. And you don’t need to deal with record players, expensive DACs, amplifiers, and that kind of stuff.
Today we’re going to list some of the aforementioned Bluetooth speakers, and because “budget” is a thing subjective, we’re gonna hover between around the $100 mark.
The best budget Bluetooth speakers at a glance:
- JBL Flip 5 - best budget Bluetooth speaker overall
- Anker Soundcore Flare 2 - best features
- Sony SRS-XB23 - best for bass lovers
- Bose SoundLink Color II - best for taking calls
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 - best portable budget Bluetooth speaker
JBL Flip 5
The JBL Flip series of portable Bluetooth speakers is immensely popular and for a good reason. The JBL Flip 5 is no exception - it has it all, it does it all. You get 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, an IPX7 rating to keep the party going around pools or in the rain, and there’s also a protective case included.
The whole thing is pretty lightweight and portable and it’s the go-to speaker for outdoor parties, mountain hiking, beach get-togethers, and everything in between. The JBL Flip 5 features big drivers that are positioned far apart for good stereo effect, and last but not least, it charges through USB-C.
The price of this budget Bluetooth speaker is just above our threshold but you can find it discounted pretty much anywhere.
Anker Soundcore Flare 2
If you want to keep things even more affordable but don’t want to say goodbye to any features, the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 is the perfect solution. This Bluetooth speaker is a thing of beauty. It’s pretty stylish and comes with LED lighting that creates a unique atmosphere with 6 lighting patterns.
The Anker Soundcore Flare 2 also comes equipped with a custom-designed DSP chip and dual bass radiators. Anker calls this BassUp and as the name suggests, it can deliver powerful bass to keep the party going.
This budget Bluetooth speaker is also IPX7 waterproof, it features a large battery capable of powering it for up to 12 hours, and with PartyCast you can connect hundreds of Flare 2 speakers for the ultimate party experience. It also charges through USB-C, and the price is extremely affordable.
Sony SRS-XB23
When music is all about that bass, you can’t go wrong with Sony’s Bluetooth speakers. The Japanese company patented its Extra Bass technology decades ago, and it delivers every time you push that play button.
There’s a lot of choice in the SRS range of speakers but to keep things “budget” we’re focusing our attention on the SRS-XB23. It’s a solid speaker with some neat features - such as the full-range speakers, coupled with dual passive radiators to offer the aforementioned powerful bass.
Just like the other entries on our list, this budget Bluetooth speaker is waterproof but this time the rating is IP67, which means it can be submerged in freshwater (although we don’t recommend it). It charges through USB-C and has a bunch of hardware control buttons on the back.
The Sony SRS-XB23 also supports three codecs - SBC, AAC, and LDAC, and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It’s also very stylish, and the price is good.
Bose SoundLink Color II
The Bose Soundlink Color II is a small and lightweight budget Bluetooth speaker that comes with some cool features. There’s a built-in microphone so you can take calls from up to 30 feet away. It also works perfectly with all smart assistants - Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.
This Bluetooth speaker is also waterproof but with an IPX4 rating, meaning it can withstand water splashes from any direction, just don’t shower with it and don’t submerge it in water.
One potential drawback is the battery life - it’s rated to go on for up to 8 hours on a single charge, which is 30% shorter than its competitors on the list.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1
The Bang&Olufsen Beosound A1 is a stunning Bluetooth speaker. It normally costs around $200, which is far from the “budget” moniker but there are deals and discounts that can allow you to get this little gem for cheap.
The build quality is excellent, which is to be expected from a brand like B&O. It’s an amalgamation of aluminum, leather, and polymer. The Beosound A1 is dust and water-resistant, and also extremely portable. There’s a USB-C port for charging, but you won’t need it as the battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.
This little thing is also quite powerful with a peak performance of 2x140W. Lots of color options to choose from as well!
Conclusion
So there you have it - the best budget Bluetooth speaker you can find in 2021. If you haven't found your favorite brand or model on this list, fret not! It's a work-in-progress. There are so many budget Bluetooth speakers and their prices are as volatile as a cryptocurrency, so there's a good chance things would change pretty soon. Meanwhile, take your music anywhere you go because Summer is about to end, and as the Starks say "Winter is coming!"