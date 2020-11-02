Best Black Friday camera deals available now and coming soon

While it's certainly not difficult to find a decent standalone camera at a reasonable price outside of promotional periods like the recently concluded Prime Day or the impending Black Friday, these massive sales events are undoubtedly great opportunities to maximize your savings on some new photographic equipment.









Even better, the retailer has kicked off a bunch of its top holiday deals on Canon, Sony, Nikon, GoPro, Fujifilm, and Panasonic gear early, while the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Target have followed suit with a number of equally attractive promotions before detailing their Black Friday and Cyber Monday plans. Because the holiday season will almost certainly be long and full of terrific discounts, we aim to continuously update this space until November 27 and beyond as more deals go live at the nation's largest retailers. Stay tuned!





Best Black Friday deals on Canon cameras





Although several awesome Best Buy deals unveiled last week are not available just yet, a number of others have already started, not to mention that Walmart and Amazon can also hook you up with a heavily discounted Canon DSLR or full-frame mirrorless at the time of this writing.









Unfortunately, if you're on a tight budget, you'll need to wait a few more weeks or look at other brands for an affordable point and shoot or instant film camera.

Sony cameras on sale for Black Friday





Whether you're a fan of Sony's vlogging-friendly cameras or those absolutely breathtaking (and insanely expensive) Alpha-series mirrorless beasts, there's really no reason to ruin your nice Thanksgiving family dinner by hunting for bargains with all your loved ones around.









That's because the top Best Buy holiday discounts are already live, and the likes of Amazon and Walmart are not only matching those deals but also adding a few cool promotions of their own to an extensive list of early Black Friday must-buys.

Top Black Friday discounts on Nikon cameras





Best Buy isn't keeping hardcore Nikon fans waiting either, selling the state-of-the-art D850 DSLR, as well as the slightly less impressive (and slightly more affordable) Z50 and Z5 mirrorless cameras, at great prices with almost a month still to go until all of the retailer's Black Friday deals will go live.









At the same time, it's worth pointing out that Amazon, Walmart, and Target are not offering any notable Nikon discounts at the moment, so if you're interested in something like the Z6 mirrorless or the budget-friendly D3500 DSLR, you may want to wait until November 27 after all.

Black Friday deals on Fujifilm cameras





Fujifilm might not be as popular as Canon, Sony, and Nikon among professional US-based photographers and videographers, but when it comes to ultra-low-cost instant cameras, you can't do much better than the fun little Instax Mini 11, on sale right now at a small but notable discount at Target.









The waterproof FinePix XP140 Best Buy is gearing up to mark down by 60 bucks on Black Friday won't be much pricier either, while Amazon has two relatively affordable mirrorless models discounted by $100 and $200 already as well. And that's just a taste of what's to come.

Panasonic cameras on sale this Black Friday





No love for Panasonic fans from Best Buy ahead of the holidays? No problem, as Walmart and Amazon have multiple well-reviewed Lumix products on sale at prices ranging from as little as 140 bucks to as much as $1,400.





Best GoPro Black Friday deals





Released more than two years ago, the GoPro HERO7 action camera may not be at the top of many Christmas 2020 shopping lists, but if you're only interested in spending as little as possible on one of these bad boys, we don't expect to see any better deals than what Walmart is currently offering.









Then again, the newer HERO8 will cost $299.99 in a special "holiday bundle" at Best Buy pretty soon, while the even newer and greater HERO9 is up for grabs right now at 50 bucks less than usual on Amazon. That's also where you can find last year's GoPro MAX at a decent $49 discount, but we actually wouldn't be surprised to see that go lower later this month, so it may not be smart to hurry.